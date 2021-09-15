jeeadv.ac.in: JEE Advanced 2021: How to register and apply for JEE Advanced, see Fee and Exam Sample – jee Advanced 2021 Registration, Fees, Exam Date and Times, Sample, How to Apply

JEE Advanced 2021 Registration, Exam Date and Time:The JEE Advanced 2021 registration process has begun. JEE Advanced Registration Details has been published on jeeadv.ac.in on the official website of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. As per the notification, registration for JEE Advanced 2021 for foreign students is underway but Indian students will have to wait till this (September 15, 2021) evening.



Four results of the JEE Main Season (JEE Main Results 2021) have been announced. Registration for JEE Advanced will now begin on the evening of September 15 and will continue until 5 pm on September 20. The last date for submission of examination fee (JEE Advacned 2021 fee) is 21st September 2021. Check out the important details here

When is the JEE Advanced 2021 exam and results?

23 JEE Advanced Exam (Date of JEE Advanced 2021 Exam) for admission in BTech and UG Engineering Program courses in IIT will be conducted on 03 October 2021. The results will be announced on October 15, 2021, 12 days after the exam.

Exam sample

JEE Advanced will have two papers, which will ask questions from Physics, Chemistry and Maths. The Computer Based Test (CBT) will be held on October 3 from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper-2 in two shifts from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Who can take JEE Advanced Exam?

2.5 lakh (250,000) candidates who get top rank in JEE Main Merit List can apply for JEE Advanced. Candidates will complete the JEE Advanced 2021 Registration Process by visiting the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

How to register?

Step 1: Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘Register’ link.

Step 3: A new page will open,

Step 4: Here you have to register by filling in your name, father’s name, mobile number, email and other requested details.

How to apply for JEE Advanced 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘JEE Advanced 2021’ link.

Step 3: A new page will open.

Step 4: Type the login ID, password and security PIN here.

Step 5: The application form will open on the screen, fill it carefully and upload the required documents.

Step 6: Pay the fee and click submit.

Step 7: Your application will be submitted along with the fee

Step 8: Download the confirmation page and keep the printout copy with you for further reference.

Application fee

General category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 2800 for JEE Advanced 2021. The application fee for SC, ST, Divyang and women candidates is Rs. 1400.

