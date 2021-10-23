jeeadv.ac.in: JEE Advanced Result 2021: JEE Advanced AAT Result Announced on jeeadv.ac.in, Learn How To Check – jee Advanced AAT Result 2021 Announced On jeeadv.ac.in, Link To Direct Score Here

Highlights JEE Advanced AAT 2021 Results Announced.

The exam was held on October 18.

Seat allotment and selection rounds have started.

JEE Advanced AAT Outcome 2021: JEE Advanced AAT Results 2021 Announced. India Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has announced the results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced) Architecture Aptitude Test 2021 (AAT 2021) on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in this exam can now check their marks (JEE Advanced AAT Score 2021) by visiting jeeadv.ac.in.



The JEE Advanced AAT exam was conducted on 18th October at various examination centers across the country. Candidates who get more marks than the cut off are declared pass in the examination. There is no separate ranking in AAT. There is no separate cut-off for students in any class.

Seats will be allocated on the basis of radio rank

The allotment of seats will be on the basis of Net JEE (Advanced) 2021 and All India Rank (AIR) in BA Architects. Only candidates who have declared pass in AAT will be given the schedule. Candidates can now make a preferred filling after the results are declared.

JEE Advanced 2021: Here’s how to check AAT results

Step 1: Visit the official site of IIT JEE on jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the JEE Advanced Result 2021 Candidate Portal link for AE on the home page.

Step 3: On the login page, enter the registration number, date of birth and mobile number.

Step 4: Your result will open on the screen.

Step 5: Check the results and download it.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy for further needs.

