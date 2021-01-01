JEECUP 2021: JEECUP 2021 Admission Card: Download JEECUP Admission Card at Direct Link – jeecup 2021 Admission Card Issued on jeecup.nic.in, Exam Instructions and Imp Information here

Highlights UP JEEUP 2021 Admission card issued.

The exam will start from August 31.

Learn how to download tickets.

JEECUP 2021 Admission: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (JEEC) has issued the JEECUP 2021 Admission Card on 25th August. Applicants can download UP Polytechnic Admit Card 2021 from JEECUP’s official website jeecup.nic.in. Candidates will have to go to the examination center on the day of the examination along with the valid photo ID proof (JEECUP 2021 Admission Card).



When will the exam be held? (JEECUP Exam Date 2021)

The JEECUP Computer Based Test (CBT) will be conducted at various examination centers in Uttar Pradesh from 31st August to 4th September 2021. The online exam will be conducted in three shifts of 8 to 10.30 in the morning, 12 to 2.30 in the afternoon and 04 to 6.30 in the evening. Below is a direct link to the exam schedule instructions.

JEECUP Admission 2021: Learn how to download Admission

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEECUP mentioned above.

Step 2: On the home page, scroll down and click on Group A (Engineering), Group B to K (Other and Lateral Access) and Group E1, E2 (Pharmacy) Admission Download link.

Step 3: A new page will open, enter your application number and password here.

Step 4: Admission will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for further reference.

Check these details on the ticket

Roll number, name of candidate, personal details, date of birth. Date and time of examination, examination center, photo and signature.

Remember these guidelines due to Covid-19

Candidates will be allowed to bring their own face mask, personal hand sanitizer and transparent water bottle inside the examination center. All applicants must follow all instructions and guidelines issued by the authorities conducting the examination.

JEECUP 2021 Exam Information

