JEECUP Admit Card 2021: Admit Card released at jeecup.nic.in. Download with these steps

JEECUP Admit Card 2021: Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has JEECUP Admit Card 2021 has been issued. UP Polytechnic Entrance Exam All the candidates who appeared in the admit card can download the official website jeecup.nic.in You can download through .

Let us inform that this year JEECUP will be conducted in online mode from 31st August to 4th September at various centers. In order to appear in this exam, candidates need to carry ID proof in addition to the admit card. All the candidates can download their admit card through these steps on the official website.

How to download JEECUP Admit Card 2021

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of JEECUP, jeecup.nic.in.

Step 2: Then click on the admit card link appearing on the home page.

Step 3: After that enter your application number and password.

Step 4: Now you JEECUP Admit Card 2021 can download.

Let us inform that according to the order of merit and merit on the basis of entrance examinations, the allotment of institution and course for admission in the first year and second year lateral entry to the candidates is likely to be done through online counseling in the last week of September. To appear in this exam, candidates have to follow the rules of COVID-19 prevention. For more details candidates can check the official website.