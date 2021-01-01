JEECUP Result 2021: Result out for UP Polytechnic Exam at jeecup.nic.in. Check with these steps

JEECUP Result 2021: Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released JEECUP Result 2021. All the candidates who appeared in this exam can now check their result through the official website jeecup.nic.in. Please inform that the online counseling process will be started from September 14.

This year the exam was conducted from August 31 to September 4 in three shifts. According to media reports, a total of 1,87,640 candidates appeared in the exam this year. Out of which 1,74,770 candidates have been declared pass. The first name in the list of toppers is Vivek Yadav of Ayodhya and Shashank Sharma of Barabanki has secured the second position. All the candidates can check their result through instax on the official website.

How to download JEECUP 2021 Result

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website jeecup.nic.in.

Step 2: After that click on the result link appearing on the home page.

Step 3: Now a new page will open in front of you.

Step 4: Login here through registration number.

Step 5: Now you JEECUP Result 2021 You can download and take a print out.

Let us inform that this exam is conducted for the candidates seeking admission in polytechnic institutions affiliated to the Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh. This year the answer key for the written examination was released on 7th September and the result of the candidates has been declared. The allotment of institution and course for admission in the first year and second year lateral entry to the candidates in the order of merit and merit on the basis of the entrance examinations will be done through online counseling starting from September 14. Check official website for more details.

