jeemain.nta.

Highlights Release of JEE Main 2021 North.

The process of filing objections started from September 06.

Answer Key Learn how to download.

NTA JEE Main 2021 North, jeemain.nta.nic.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key to JEE Main 2021. Candidates appearing for the engineering entrance exams on August 26, 27, 31 and September 1 and 2 can now visit the NTA’s official website to check and download the answer key. The NTA has currently issued a temporary answer key.



The JEE Key Answer Key 2021 has also been activated with a link and response sheet. Candidates can download it in PDF format using their application number and date of birth or password. The way to download the answer key is given below.

JEE Main 2021 Answer Key: Learn how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Official Answer Key’ link.

Step 3: Log-in using application number and date of birth or password.

Step 4: Release the JEE main answer key on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and keep the printout with you for further reference.

JEE main answer key released, now what?

In JEE Main Answer Key, all the questions asked in the exam are answered correctly, candidates can estimate their JEE main marks by matching the answers with their answer sheet. In addition, candidates are given the opportunity to temporarily challenge and object to the North Key.

Submit your objection by September 08

After uploading the temporary answer key of JEE Main Season 4, it’s time to file objections. The final answer key will be issued by the NTA after considering the objections (if any) raised by the candidates. A processing fee of Rs. 200 will be charged for one question. Candidates can submit objections online from 06 to 08 September 2021.

