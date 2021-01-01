jeemain.nta.

The wait for the JEE Main Result 2021 will end sometime today, 14 September 2021. Candidates appearing for the Joint Entrance Main Examination (JEE Main 2021) for admission to engineering courses can check their marks in a few minutes on the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in. In addition, websites like ntaresults.nic.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in can also check the JEE Main Examination of the fourth session.

As per the recent notification, the results of JEE Main Session 4 from NTA will be announced soon. This has been confirmed by All India Radio News on its official website quoting the Department of Education. Earlier, the results of the JEE Main were expected to be announced on September 10, but it was delayed. No explanation was given by NTA, however, the JEE Advanced 2021 registration process was postponed due to delay in JEE main results.



JEE Main Results 2021: Here’s how to check JEE Main Results

Step 1: Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Results’ link.

Step 3: Enter your application number, date of birth and security code.

Step 4: After filling in the details, click on ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: For Session 4, JEE main results will open on the screen, check it.

Step 6: Download the results of JEE Main Season 4 and take a printout for further reference.

Also read: Top Engineering Colleges: These are the top IITs and NITs in the country, a list of the best colleges before admission

More than 7 lakh students are waiting for the JEE main exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the provisional answer key for JEE Main Season 4 on September 06, 2021. Since then, more than 7 lakh candidates have been waiting for their results (jee main result 2021). The four exams of the JEE Main Season were held on 26, 27, 31 August and 01 September.

Also read: NEET SS 2021: NEET SS registration will start from September 22, check the revised schedule and exam details here

On this website you can check JEE Main Results 2021

nta.ac.in,

ntaresults.nic.in,

jeemain.nta.nic.in