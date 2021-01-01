jeemain.nta.
JEE Main Results 2021: Here’s how to check JEE Main Results
Step 1: Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in.
Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Results’ link.
Step 3: Enter your application number, date of birth and security code.
Step 4: After filling in the details, click on ‘Submit’ button.
Step 5: For Session 4, JEE main results will open on the screen, check it.
Step 6: Download the results of JEE Main Season 4 and take a printout for further reference.
More than 7 lakh students are waiting for the JEE main exam
The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the provisional answer key for JEE Main Season 4 on September 06, 2021. Since then, more than 7 lakh candidates have been waiting for their results (jee main result 2021). The four exams of the JEE Main Season were held on 26, 27, 31 August and 01 September.
On this website you can check JEE Main Results 2021
nta.ac.in,
ntaresults.nic.in,
jeemain.nta.nic.in
