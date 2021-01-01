jeemain.nta.

Highlights JEE Main Session 4 exam ended on 02nd September.

A temporary answer key will be issued before the final.

You can download the answer key from jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2021 Answered: Candidates appearing for the Joint Entrance Examination Main Examination Session Four (JEE Main 2021) are now awaiting the answer key. Candidates will be given an opportunity to raise objections after the issuance of JEE Main 2021 Answer Key. Candidates appearing for the Engineering Entrance Examination held on 26th, 27th, 31st August and 1st and 2nd September can lodge objections on the answer key as per their requirement.



The National Testing Agency (NTA) is currently uploading the JEE Main Season 4 Temporary Answer Key. The final answer key will be issued after the objection process. The NTA will soon release the Provisional Answer Key (JEE Main Provisional Answer Key) on its official website. The answer key verification process is given below.

JEE Main 2021 Answer Key: Learn how to download Answer Key

Step 1: Visit NTA’s official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘JEE Main 2021 Season 4 Answer Key link (once activated).

Step 3: Enter the application number and password and click submit.

Step 4: JEE main answer key will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and match your answer.

Step 6: Candidates can take a printout of the answer key and keep it with them for further reference.

Let us know that, along with the answer key, a response sheet for the candidates will also be issued. Under the JEE Main Marking Scheme, candidates can evaluate themselves as well as estimate their chances of getting admission in undergraduate engineering or architecture colleges.

Here the JEE main answer key link will be activated