Jeep Compass Trailhawk 2022 launched in India, know full details from its price to features

Jeep Compass Trailhawk 2022 Know here every detail of this off road SUV that you need to know before buying it.

Ending the wait for adventure car enthusiasts, Jeep India has launched a new variant of its popular off-road SUV Jeep Compass, which has been given the 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk.

The company had launched the teaser of this SUV before this launch, after which the company has introduced it in the domestic market of India on February 27.

Talking about the price of 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk, the company has launched it with a starting price of Rs 30.72 lakh (ex-showroom) but this price increases after being on-road after adding RTO, insurance and other expenses. .

If you were also waiting for the launch of this offroad SUV Jeep Compass Trailhawk, then know here the complete details of its engine, features and specifications.

Talking about the 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk Engine, the company has given a 2.0 liter Multijet turbo diesel engine in it, this engine generates 170 bhp power and 350 Nm peak torque, which is mated to a 9 speed automatic gearbox.

Talking about the 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk Features, the company has updated a lot of features with some cosmetic changes in it.

In which a 10.25-inch full digital instrument cluster has been given, along with a 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Apart from this, features like car connected technology, panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, 360 degree car parking have been given.

Apart from the features, the company has made some changes in the sleek LED headlamps and front slotted grille in this car which make it more attractive.

Apart from this, the company has given anti glare graphics on its bonnet which enhances the attractiveness of this car.

After its launch in India, this car is expected to compete with MG Hector, Hyundai Tucson, Tata Harrier, Volkswagen Tigun, Ford Endeavor.

If you want to buy this car, then you can book it by visiting the official website of the company or you can also book it offline by visiting your nearest dealership.