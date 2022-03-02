Jeep will launch the first electric SUV, will get a great look with strong features, know what can be the price

American automaker company Jeep is preparing to launch its electric SUV in the global market including India. This electric SUV will be offered with the signature design elements of Jeep. According to the information, Jeep can launch its first electric SUV in the second quarter of 2023. At the same time, this SUV will be developed on STLA architecture. Let’s know what can be special in Jeep’s first electric SUV.

Stelantis CEO Carlos Tavares said that this upcoming all-electric SUV will be a lifestyle family vehicle. It will be a pure off-road jeep. Apart from this, there will be another Jeep EV, which will be included in the company’s portfolio in 2024. Tavares has also shared pictures of the upcoming EV. However, he has not disclosed the name of this electric SUV.

The design of the Jeep Electric SUV resembles the existing Jeep Compass. It gets LED headlamps and integrated LED daytime running lights. It gets vertical slats but doesn’t have a mesh grille like the standard model. Instead, it comes with black panels. The bumper features a black mesh grille, while a skid plate is also visible.

Talking about the side profile, the electric SUV gets dual-tone body paint, sporty alloy wheels, thick black cladding. The sculpted character lines found in it enhance the masculine look. The rear passenger door is located on the C-pillar and has been darkened in an attempt to give a concealed look. Apart from this, the SUV has been given a sloped looking tailgate, a roof spoiler, LED taillights and chunky black bumpers.

