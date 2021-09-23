Jeetan Ram Manjhi’s reaction on the Karnataka Koppal temple case

Faced with criticism for his controversial remarks on Lord Ram, former Bihar Chief Minister Jeetan Ram Manjhi on Thursday retaliated by saying that he should also talk about Dalit temple entry. Manjhi was referring to an incident in Karnataka where the temple administration had imposed a fine of Rs 23,000 on a Dalit father who was worshiping outside the temple gate, but his two-year-old son broke into it on September 4.Manjhi tweeted, “Everything I’m saying is the result of centuries of pain. We haven’t expressed our anger yet.” Manjhi further wrote, “The language of political contractors of religion holds silence on such matters. Now no one will say anything, because contractors of religion do not like to go to temples, to comment on Dalit religious poems.”

The story of Ramayana is not based on truth: Manjhi

Manjhi had on Tuesday said that he had no objection to the inclusion of Ramayana in Bihar’s school curriculum. But he argued that the story of Ramayana was not based on truth.

There is no problem in including Ramayana in the syllabus: Manjhi

Manjhi said, “There are many good things in Ramayana that can be used to educate our children and women. Respect for our fathers and wives are the features of this book. I don’t mind including Ramayana in the curriculum. It doesn’t matter. But I have personal beliefs That this is a fictional book and I don’t think Ram was a great man and he was alive. ”

‘Why did his parents name him Jitan Ram Manjhi’

After his statement, BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur said, “Manjhi questioned the existence of Ram. I want to ask Manjhi why his parents named him Jitan Ram Manjhi. He is Merida Purushottam Bhagwan Shri Ram.” Name of

‘No one can deny the truth of Shri Rama’

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Prem Ranjan Patel has hit back at Jeetan Ram Manjhi’s statement. He has told the media that no one can deny the veracity of Shri Rama. NASA has also acknowledged the existence of the Ram Setu.