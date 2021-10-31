Jeetendra Struggle: When the actor had no work to do, he played heroine body double in V Shantaram Film, revealed on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

In those days, Jitendra did not have any work and he needed money, so he said yes to the role of the heroine.

Bollywood veteran actor Jitendra saw a lot of struggle in his early career. In those days, he did films without pay for several months. It happened once with Jitendra that he had to play the role of a duplicate heroine. In fact, he had no work in those days and he needed money, so he said yes to the role. This was disclosed by Jitendra in The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kapil Sharma had asked Jitendra, ‘When you were struggling, you played the role of heroine’s body double. What was that story?’ In response, Jitendra said, ‘Yes… now you think, I am a junior artist in the picture ‘Sehra’ and have to do Chamchagiri of Shantaram ji, I am ready to do anything. So duplicate was not found in Bikaner.

Jitendra told that he had played a duplicate of actress Sandhya. He had said, ‘You will not believe that I played a duplicate of Sandhya ji. In those days, clothes were also like that and Shantaram ji was an authentic filmmaker and neither made me an authentic girl.

It was V Shantaram who gave Jeetendra his first break as a hero in the film ‘Geet Gaya Patharon Ne’. Earlier, Jitendra used to work as a junior artist. But Jitendra did not get any money for this film for 6 months. V Shantaram had said that he is launching them, so he will get only one hundred rupees per month. When Jitendra was going for the screen test of this film, his preparation was done by his friend and the first superstar of Hindi film industry, Rajesh Khanna.

Referring to this, Jitendra had said in a reality show, ‘When I came to films and I was called for the screen test of ‘Geet Gaya Patharon Ne’, Rajesh Khanna made me sit in the canteen of the college and asked whether Have to speak From morning till evening, he was making me cry what to say or not.

Jitendra got some recognition from this film but he got popularity from ‘Farz’. In this film, he played the role of a dancing star. Jitendra’s dance was well-liked and he became the ‘Jumping Jack’ of Bollywood.