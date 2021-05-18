Jeetu Shivhare Gadget Clock, Height, Age, Girlfriend, Wife, Children, Family, Biography & More – Gadget Clock

Jeetu Shivhare Gadget Clock, Peak, Age, Girlfriend, Spouse, Kids, Household, Biography & More – Gadget Clock



Jeetu Shivhare an Indian actor. He’s popularly identified for his character “Gadha Prasad,” who performs for a comedy tv present Chidiya Ghar.

Gadget Clock/Biography

Jeetu Shivhare was born and introduced up in Agra, India. He had an curiosity in theatre since childhood. Jeetu Shivhare has studied a diploma course in catering. He’s politically inclined in the direction of the Bharatiya Janata Celebration.

Bodily Look

Peak (approx.): 5′ 8″

Eye Color: Black

Hair Color: Black

Household

Mother and father & Siblings

Jeetu Shivhare was born in a middle-class household in Arga, India. Nothing a lot is thought about his household.

Relationships, Spouse & Kids

Jeetu Shivhare is married to Shweta Jaiswal. Shweta Jaiswal is from Lucknow, India. She used to work in a personal financial institution earlier than getting married to Jeetu. Jeetu met Shweta on the taking pictures location of the present Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. Jeetu obtained engaged to Shweta on 7 July in Lucknow itself and took their holy nuptial vows on 13 July at Shirdi. The grand reception happened in Agra on 30 July.

Profession

Jeetu Shivhare made his tv debut with the comedy tv present “Chidiya Ghar” in 2011. He portrayed the character of “Gadha Prasad,” the servant of the home, and is a really humorous character. The present grew to become an amazing hit and Jeetu’s character grew to become the most well-liked character of the present among the many viewers. He’s nonetheless identified by the title of Gadha Prasad.

Later Jeetu was seen in lots of Bollywood motion pictures like C Kkompany within the yr 2008, Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge in 2010, and social drama movie, Uvaa.

Details/Trivia

Initially, Jeetu Shivhare was very skeptical about enjoying the character of Gadha Prasad for the present, nonetheless, the administrators helped him to determine the character. Later solely after just a few episodes had been aired, he grew to become a family title.

Jeetu is an ardent follower of Lord Hanuman, and he believes that this Hindu god has helped him in his life.

Jeetu Shivhare in his preliminary days of performing actively participated in varied theatrical performs.

Jeetu, throughout a media interplay, revealed that he’s extra inclined to work for tv somewhat than the movie business.