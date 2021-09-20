Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk get humble after Inspiration4 launch
Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are the two richest people in the world. Both have private rocket companies. And publicly, their relationship has been characterized by conflict.
In a notable put, Mr. Musk replied, “Jeff who?” When an interviewer inquired about the competition between SpaceX and Mr. Bezos’ space company, Blue Origin (which recently propelled the Amazon founder to the edge of space).
But after the Inspiration4 launch on Thursday, everyone was getting a little nicer, at least on Twitter. Mr. Bezos congratulated Mr. Musk and SpaceX on the successful launch of an unprofessional astronaut team into orbit, a milestone in human spaceflight and something that would have been unimaginable a few years ago.
Mr Musk also replied politely.
While the two did manage to chat briefly on Twitter, there is still a lot of conflict to come. After NASA was awarded a contract to SpaceX to build its next spacecraft to carry astronauts to the surface of the Moon, Blue Origin also cried over failing to obtain one. When a regulatory challenge failed, Mr. Bezos’s company went to federal court, where the contract continues to dispute.
