Jeff Bezos blasts Joe Biden on inflation, White House fires back – National



The White House and Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos squared off on Monday over the Biden administration’s dealing with of U.S. inflation and its plans to tax the wealthy.

Beginning over the weekend, Bezos has been slamming President Joe Biden, accusing him of deceptive the general public on inflation by arguing that mountain climbing taxes on companies and the wealthy would decrease client prices.

The administration responded with an unusually private jab that instructed Bezos was making an attempt to guard his wealth and undermine unions.

Learn extra: U.S. inflation slows in April in signal value beneficial properties could also be peaking

“It doesn’t require an enormous leap to determine why one of many wealthiest people on Earth opposes an financial agenda for the center class that cuts among the largest prices households face, fights inflation for the lengthy haul, and provides to the historic deficit discount the president is reaching by asking the richest taxpayers and companies to pay their fair proportion,” White House spokesperson Andrew Bates mentioned in an announcement.

Story continues beneath commercial

“It’s additionally unsurprising that this tweet comes after the President met with labour organizers, together with Amazon workers.”

Look, a squirrel! That is the White House’s assertion about my current tweets. They understandably need to muddy the subject. They know inflation hurts the neediest essentially the most. However unions aren’t inflicting inflation and neither are rich individuals. Bear in mind the Administration tried… pic.twitter.com/GaMb3Kiu72 — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) May 16, 2022

Bezos responded that the administration was making an attempt to distract from stimulus insurance policies that stoked inflation.

“They understandably need to muddy the subject,” he mentioned on Twitter. “They know inflation hurts the neediest essentially the most. However unions aren’t inflicting inflation and neither are rich individuals.”

Trending Tales Buffalo mass taking pictures was act of home terrorism, legal professional for sufferer’s household says

How a single firm ‘silently’ took over the world of visa processing in an age of file migration

The back-and-forth escalated the confrontation between the White House and one of many world’s richest males after Biden attacked Amazon for paying too little in federal taxes and appeared to aspect with staff searching for to unionize among the firm’s workers.

Story continues beneath commercial

Actually, the administration tried onerous to inject much more stimulus into an already over-heated, inflationary economic system and solely Manchin saved them from themselves. Inflation is a regressive tax that the majority hurts the least prosperous. Misdirection doesn’t assist the nation. https://t.co/a8cygcunEG — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) May 15, 2022

The newly created Disinformation Board ought to overview this tweet, or possibly they should kind a brand new Non Sequitur Board as an alternative. Elevating corp taxes is ok to debate. Taming inflation is vital to debate. Mushing them collectively is simply misdirection. https://t.co/ye4XiNNc2v — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) May 14, 2022

Story continues beneath commercial

Biden has been beneath rising strain to stem inflation, which has risen to close 40-yr highs, and a few economists assume that elevating sure taxes may ease value pressures within the economic system.

Inflation has elevated globally for the reason that pandemic, however some economists attribute the notably robust bout in america to stimulus together with final yr’s Biden-backed $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. Many economists additionally assume that spending helped the U.S. economic system keep away from an financial slowdown.

The president needs companies and billionaires like Bezos to pay extra, however his tax and spending plans have fallen wanting securing the mandatory help in Congress.

“Elevating corp taxes is ok to debate,” Bezos wrote earlier on Twitter. “Taming inflation is vital to debate. Mushing them collectively is simply misdirection.”

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; modifying by Jonathan Oatis)