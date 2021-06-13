Jeff Bezos Blue Origin: Jeff Bezos had no safety concerns in the space race, only Musk-Branson won the space race

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos returned from a space walk a few weeks ago. He returned after traveling in the company’s company, New Shepard, Blue Origin. Now, however, about two dozen employees of the company have accused Bezos of creating a ‘toxic’ environment. These people say that in order for Bezos to win the space race, he is working so hard that he does not even care about the safety of the people.

According to a Daily Mail report, these people say that Bezos had full attention from Tesla owner Elon Musk and Virgin Group owner Richard Branson to win the space race. He said the question most frequently asked at the high-level meeting was when Musk or Richard would go into space. Safety was also neglected as it would have slowed down the work.

Alexandra Abrams, the company’s former head of communications, told CBS Morning that at first it started off smoothly, but then Jeff Musk and Richard began to get upset seeing the lead.



His pressure began to come down from the leadership. After all, Richard was the first to beat Bezos just 11 days ago and Musk himself didn’t go. These employees say it was also difficult to watch Bezos travel because they were concerned about safety. He went so far as to say that if he had wanted to go on a Blue Origin rocket himself, he would not have gone. The company’s engineers say it’s more important than safety to get the job done on time.



These employees say that in 2018, 1000 issues related to the company’s rocket engines were raised but no one listened to them. He feared an accident like the NASA Challenger could happen again. The question that arises is whether such commercial units should be allowed to carry more people into space and repeat the mistakes that caused previous accidents? NASA is accountable to the public but not a private company like Blue Origin.

