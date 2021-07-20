Jeff Bezos created new history returned to earth by blue origin new shepard

New Delhi. Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, the world’s top e-commerce company, returned to Earth after traveling for 11 minutes in space. According to Indian time, they left New Shepard at around 6.42 pm on Tuesday evening. He was accompanied by 3 more passengers. One of them includes his brother Mark, 82-year-old Wally Funk and 18-year-old Oliver Damon. After completing the journey, Bezos’s space capsule landed in Texas.

The eyes of the world were fixed on this flight of Jeff Bezos. A few days ago, British billionaire Richard Branson traveled to space. It is clear from this that the space race has started among the billionaires of the world. However, these billionaires say that they want to make space travel available to all.

2 records made by this flight

Jeff Bezos, one of the world’s richest people, flew to space through the New Shepard launching vehicle of his company Blue Origin. Two records were set during this trip. The first record was that Wally Funk became the oldest person in the world to go into space. The second record was made that 18-year-old Oliver Damon became the youngest person in the world to go into space.

New Shepard reaches Karman Line

Jeff Bezos’s spacecraft New Shepard reached the edge of space, known as the Karman Line. This line has been outlined by the International Aeronautics Body. It is believed to be the boundary between Earth’s atmosphere and space. Yet, reaching a height of 100 km, Bezos covered a greater distance than Branson. Before taking off, Bezos said that he was very excited about this trip.

What is New Shepard Rocket?

The New Shepard rocket is a suborbital flight. It is capable of flying into space at three times the speed of sound. It went straight into space until most of its fuel was exhausted. The capsule then separated from the rocket. After spending 11 minutes in the Kerman Line area, New Shepard returned to Earth.