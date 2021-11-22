Jeff Bezos Donates $100 Million to the Obama Foundation
Former President Barack Obama’s private foundation announced Monday that it had pledged $ 100 million in donations from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
One of the biggest gifts to the Obama Foundation, in recent months, has been given to one of the richest people in the world, Mr. Splash was one of a series of donations made by Bezos. Last week, Mr. Bezos announced a $ 96.2 million grant to groups working to end family homelessness.
Since stepping down as Amazon’s chief executive in July, Mr. Bezos has significantly raised his profile as a philanthropist, in addition to traveling in space from a ship built by his rocket company, Blue Origin.
In exchange for the donation, Mr. Bezos asked for a plaza in the Obama Presidential Center to be named after civil rights leader John Lewis, who died last year. Earlier this year, Shri. Obama’s presidential library, a museum, an athletic center and much more were destroyed.
“Freedom fighters deserve a special place in the Tent of Heroes, and I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this gift than John Lewis, a great American leader and a man of extraordinary civility and courage,” Mr. Bezos said in a statement issued by the Obama Foundation. “I am delighted to support the President and Mrs. Obama and their foundation in their mission to train and inspire tomorrow’s leaders.”
In recent months, Mr. This was not Bezos’ biggest gift, nor was it his first brush in Mr. Obama’s orbit. In September, Mr. Bezos, along with John Kerry, Mr. Obama’s former secretary of state, pledged दे 1 billion in funding through his Bezos Earth Fund.
