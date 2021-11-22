Jeff Bezos Donates $100 Million to the Obama Foundation

Former President Barack Obama’s private foundation announced Monday that it had pledged $ 100 million in donations from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

One of the biggest gifts to the Obama Foundation, in recent months, has been given to one of the richest people in the world, Mr. Splash was one of a series of donations made by Bezos. Last week, Mr. Bezos announced a $ 96.2 million grant to groups working to end family homelessness.

Since stepping down as Amazon’s chief executive in July, Mr. Bezos has significantly raised his profile as a philanthropist, in addition to traveling in space from a ship built by his rocket company, Blue Origin.

In exchange for the donation, Mr. Bezos asked for a plaza in the Obama Presidential Center to be named after civil rights leader John Lewis, who died last year. Earlier this year, Shri. Obama’s presidential library, a museum, an athletic center and much more were destroyed.