Jeff Bezos Says He Will Go to Space

“Ever since I used to be 5 years outdated, I’ve dreamed of touring to house,” Mr. Bezos mentioned on Instagram, calling the journey “the best journey, with my finest pal.”

“To see the earth from house, it adjustments you,” Mr. Bezos, 57, mentioned within the video announcement. “It adjustments your relationship with this planet, with humanity. It’s one earth. I would like to go on this flight as a result of it’s the factor I’ve needed to do all my life. It’s an journey. It’s an enormous deal for me.”

The crew for the launch subsequent month will arrive in West Texas 4 days earlier than their flight for security coaching. At about 47 miles, or 250,000 ft, the capsule carrying the passengers will separate from its booster. The astronauts will then get to unbuckle and expertise weightlessness for practically three minutes earlier than the capsule returns to Earth. As a result of the capsule is absolutely pressurized, passengers won’t be required to put on spacesuits or helmets.

Mr. Bezos, who additionally based Amazon, mentioned in February that he would step down as that firm’s chief government on July 5. Andy Jassy, the chief of Amazon’s cloud computing division, will change into chief government, whereas Mr. Bezos will change into government chairman. Mr. Bezos mentioned he needed to put extra time and vitality into his different passions, together with Blue Origin.