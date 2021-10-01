Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin accused of toxic culture and safety issues

The Rocket Company, started by Jeff Bezos, a former and current employee of Blue Origin, Amazon founder and one of the world’s richest people, says the company is full of sexism, intolerant of employees who try to contradict their bosses. Dare and careless safety.

The claims, including allegations of sexual harassment by company executives, were put forward in an essay written by 21 employees and former employees and published Thursday on the website Lioness. Only one former employee made his mark. The essay also suggested there were safety concerns about New Shepard, the vehicle that carried Mr Bezos and three other passengers to the edge of space in July.

“In the opinion of one of the engineers who signed this essay, ‘Blue Origin has been lucky that nothing has happened so far,'” the essay authors said. “Many of the authors of this essay say they will not fly on a Blue Origin vehicle.”

The next New Shepard flight is scheduled for October 12, and one in four of its paying passengers said his plans had not changed.