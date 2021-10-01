Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin accused of toxic culture and safety issues
The Rocket Company, started by Jeff Bezos, a former and current employee of Blue Origin, Amazon founder and one of the world’s richest people, says the company is full of sexism, intolerant of employees who try to contradict their bosses. Dare and careless safety.
The claims, including allegations of sexual harassment by company executives, were put forward in an essay written by 21 employees and former employees and published Thursday on the website Lioness. Only one former employee made his mark. The essay also suggested there were safety concerns about New Shepard, the vehicle that carried Mr Bezos and three other passengers to the edge of space in July.
“In the opinion of one of the engineers who signed this essay, ‘Blue Origin has been lucky that nothing has happened so far,'” the essay authors said. “Many of the authors of this essay say they will not fly on a Blue Origin vehicle.”
The next New Shepard flight is scheduled for October 12, and one in four of its paying passengers said his plans had not changed.
“I have complete confidence in Blue Origin’s safety program, spacecraft and track record, and would certainly not have flown with them if I hadn’t,” says Glen de Vries, vice president of life sciences and health care at French software company Dassault. Huh. Systems said in a message via Twitter. “I’ve been to the launch site, met people at every level of the company, and everything I saw was a sign of a great team and culture.”
The other announced passenger, Chris Boshuizen, co-founder of Planet Labs, a satellite operator, did not respond to a request for comment.
Alexandra Abrams, the essay writer who spoke publicly, is the former head of employee communications at Blue Origin. He was fired from the company in 2019. She also appeared on “CBS Mornings” on Thursday.
“You can’t create a culture of safety and a culture of fear at the same time,” Abrams told CBS. “They are inconsistent.”
A statement from a Blue Origin spokeswoman said Ms Abrams was fired for cause in 2019 after repeated warnings for issues related to federal export control rules. Ms Abrams said she never received any warnings, either verbally or in writing.
The company also disputed allegations of culture and safety.
“Blue Origin has no tolerance for discrimination or harassment of any kind,” the spokesperson said. “We provide multiple avenues, including a 24/7 anonymous hotline for employees, and will promptly investigate any new claims of malpractice. We stand by our safety record and believe that New Shepard is the safest space ever designed or built It’s a ship.”
Mr. Bezos founded Blue Origin in 2000. The company is part of Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Richard Branson’s wave of businesses with Virgin Galactic that aim to reduce the cost of launching rockets and open up space to private enterprises as well as space tourists. .
In July it had its biggest achievement to date: the first successful flight of a New Shepard vehicle with people on board. That spacecraft is too small to enter orbit around Earth; Instead, it reaches more than 60 miles above the ground, offering a few minutes of weightlessness, and then falls back to Earth, slowed by a parachute. Apart from the July flight, it has made 16 successful launches without people.
But apart from the launch of Mr. Bezos, Blue Origin has been in the news for most of this year. In the spring, the company failed to win a contract from NASA to build a lander to take astronauts back to the surface of the Moon. Blue Origin appealed the decision to the Federal Government Accountability Office and lost. It is now suing NASA in the US Court of Federal Claims.
The website The Verge reported on Wednesday that NASA lawyers have dismissed Blue Origin’s complaints.
Lawyers wrote in an internal report on May 26, “Now realizing that it gambled and lost, Blue Origin unreasonably compelled NASA to suffer the consequences of Blue Origin’s mis-conceived choices.” Wanted to use the purchase inspection function of.”
Lioness essay describes a toxic, sexist culture at Blue Origin. “Former and current employees have experiences that they can only describe as inhumane, and fear the potential consequences of speaking out against the wealthiest person on the planet,” the essay said.
The essay also noted that company executives are now pushing to launch New Shepard at a breakneck rate of more than 40 flights per year and that some operations have staff shortages posing a safety risk.
The Federal Aviation Administration, which regulates rocket launches to ensure the safety of the public, issued a statement saying it was reviewing the information in the essay, as is the case with all safety allegations.
