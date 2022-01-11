Jefferson County logs 929 COVID-19 cases, infection rate nears 20%

Jefferson County logs 929 COVID-19 circumstances, infection rate nears 20%





JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New COVID-19 circumstances are hovering in Jefferson County. In a report following the weekend on Monday, January 10, Jefferson County officers confirmed that 929 new COVID-19 circumstances had been reported within the county over a three-day interval. This averaged to roughly 309.6 new circumstances per day.

Warren County COVID replace, January 10



On the time of the report on January 10, there have been 2,236 Jefferson County residents in obligatory isolation, 19 hospitalization, 20 COVID-19 circumstances in nursing properties and an extra 1,088 in obligatory quarantine.

Moreover, over the weekend, a Jefferson County resident died from COVID-related problems. This introduced the county’s COVID-19 demise toll to 147 for the reason that begin of the pandemic.

With the spike in new circumstances, Jefferson County’s seven-day COVID-19 infection rate grew to 19.4%. Its rate per 100,000 residents additionally jumped to 1,215.47.

Jefferson County stays designated as an space with excessive ranges of group transmission for the virus. As a result of this designation, officers are urging residents to isolate themselves in the event that they imagine they’ve COVID-19 signs. These can take 2 to 14 days to seem after publicity.

10 extra SUNY testing websites to open throughout New York State



COVID signs can embrace fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or problem respiratory, fatigue, muscle or physique aches, complications, lack of style or scent, sore throat, congestion or operating nostril, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.