Jeffrey Epstein surveillance video showed no one enter area where he was held, Barr says in new book

In a new, detailed book detailing his experience in government, former Attorney General Bill Barr refutes the notion that Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in prison.

Epstein, who died in his room at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan when he was accused of sex trafficking in 2019, was the subject of conspiracy theories that he had been killed because of information that he may have linked to the underage girls of his high-profile associates. . The report, which did not follow proper protocol, incited the prison staff to fire, but according to Barr, in the book obtained by Gadget Clock Digital, there was no evidence of foul play.

He said video evidence showed no one had entered Epstein’s level where his cell was located.

A New York City medical examiner conducted an autopsy and ruled that Epstein had committed suicide by hanging. Other evidence points to suicide, but this is video evidence confirming the medical examiner’s investigation, “Bar wrote in the book, with a headline. That’s a terrible thing. “

“I personally reviewed that video footage,” Barr added. “It finally shows that Epstein was locked in his cell at 7:49 pm on August 9, and by the time he was discovered at 6:30 am the next day, no one had entered his level.”

The former attorney general acknowledged that “there was a perfect storm of failure” before Epstein’s death and that “[t]It is true that at one time so many failures led people to doubt the worst. “

These failures, he said, include Epstein being unjustly removed from his suicide watch after a previous attempt at taking his own life, and not being given a new cellmate immediately after Epstein’s transfer, leaving him alone. Additionally, two correctional officers on duty that night who were supposed to monitor Epstein instead slept and used the Internet while on duty – they later pleaded guilty to covering up their misdeeds through forged records.

“For Epstein,” Bar wrote, “it was no consolation to me that a heinous criminal had died. He should have had a fair trial and, if found guilty, should have been held accountable for his crime. To me it was frustrating.”

