Jemimah Rodrigues scored 3 fifties in 4 innings northern superchargers in the hundreds tournament

Indian women’s young batsman Jemima Rodrigues’s bat is speaking fiercely these days. Rodrigues continues to score runs in the The Hundred tournament held in England. In this new format of cricket, Jemima Rodrigues, playing for Northern Superchargers, scored a half-century of 57 runs in 44 balls on Tuesday.

Jemima Rodrigues is consistently scoring runs in this tournament. This is his third fifty in the last 4 matches. With this, he is the batsman to score the most half-centuries in this tournament. Jemima has scored 223 runs in this tournament in four matches at an average of 74.33. During this his strike rate was 161.59. Jemima scored an unbeaten 92 off 43 balls against Welsh Fire. This is his highest score in this tournament.

Jemima Rodrigues has played an unbeaten 92, 60, 14 and 57 in The Hundred so far. Jemima Rodrigues also tops the list of batsmen who hit the most fours in The Hundred. He has hit 37 fours so far.

Against London Spirit, Jemima Rodrigues shared 53 for the second wicket with Laura Woolvert and 46 runs for the third wicket with Ellis Davidson-Richards. With Jemima’s half-century, Superchargers posted a score of 126 for five. Which was achieved by London Spirit with two balls to spare. For that, Diandra Dottin played a match-winning innings of 50 not out in 34 balls with the help of eight fours.

Opting to bat, the Superchargers had a poor start and Lauren Winfield was sent back to the pavilion for just 1. However, the in-form Rodrigues handled the innings from one end. Batting fast, he scored a fifty for the third time in four matches. Rodrigues scored 57 off 44 balls. Due to this innings, his team Superchargers scored 126 runs for 5 wickets in 100 balls. Sophie Munro took 2 wickets.

Chasing the target, Tammy Beaumont played a fine game for London Spirit. He scored 42 runs and shared a useful 56-run partnership with Dotin. The match was getting exciting with 20 needed from the last 13 balls and the Superchargers kind of made a comeback. Although Dottin stood at the other end who paced her innings brilliantly, her two fours in the end forced the Superchargers to suffer defeat with 2 balls to spare.

This was the first loss for the Superchargers in five matches. This team has won three matches and one match has been inconclusive. On the other hand, the team of London Spirit has got a chance to register victory for the second time in 5 matches. Jemima Rodrigues has made a different appearance in The Hundred. She is consistently performing better.





