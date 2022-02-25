World

Jen Psaki responds Ted Cruz's 'Peppermint Patty' dig: 'I'm a little tougher than that'

On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Jane Saki Sen was seen dismissing a comparison of Ted Cruz to one of the Peanut characters.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, FL.

Excited, Cruz exclaimed, “Oh come on. Jane Saki (Prime Minister of Canada) Justin Trudeau is not receiving medical treatment.”

When the crowd finally yelled, Cruz said, “You know, Peppermint Patty deserves some love.”

DC protesters gather outside Russian embassy in support of Ukraine, White House: ‘Sanctions now!’

During a news conference at the White House, a journalist asked Saki to respond to Cruz.

“Don’t tell him I like peppermint patty. So, I won’t take it too offensively,” he said. “Senator Cruz, I like peppermint patty. I’m a little harder than that. But there you go.”

“Peppermint Patty,” whose full name is Patricial Richard, is a character from the 1960s “Peanuts” comic strip and TV series.

