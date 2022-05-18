Jennie Garth ‘looking into’ ‘What I Like About You’ revival

Jennie Garth ‘trying into’ ‘What I Like About You’ revival



Jennie Garth is exploring the potential for a “What I Like About You” revival with former co-stars Amanda Bynes and Leslie Grossman.

In line with Garth, she and Grossman are able to “get the gang again collectively” — and he or she’s not giving up hope on Bynes’ participation.

“I’ve discovered that you simply by no means know, you already know what I imply? By no means say by no means,” the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum, 50, stated Wednesday on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast.

“I would need to do the present with Amanda. That might be what I would need to do,” she added. “I would simply need to be sure she was in a spot the place she needed to do it and what she needed to give attention to.”

Although Garth admitted she wasn’t positive whether or not her want would come true, she stated it’s “one thing [she’s] undoubtedly trying into.”

Within the coming-of-age comedy, which ran from 2002 to 2006 on The WB, Garth and Bynes, 36, performed younger grownup sisters with reverse personalities attempting to navigate their new life beneath one roof.

“We had been like sisters,” Garth instructed Yontef of the pair’s off-screen dynamic. “Our birthdays are literally on the identical day in an actual life. And so we’re considering we’re linked in a bizarre approach.”

By the point the present wrapped, Bynes was on the top of her profession with films together with “She’s the Man,” “Hairspray” and “Simple A,” however she abruptly stop appearing in 2010.

Bynes’ conservatorship was terminated in March after nearly 9 years. Amanda Bynes/Instagram

The unprecedented transfer was adopted by a string of authorized troubles and psychological well being points that landed the actress in an nearly nine-year conservatorship that was terminated in March.

After the ruling, Bynes instructed Folks she was excited to “work independently,” noting that one in every of her “upcoming endeavors” was a perfume line. Nonetheless, she made no point out of a return to appearing.