Bollywood News

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and co. are back and it’s time to take out the tissues

19 mins ago
Add Comment
by admin
0 Views
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and co. are back and it’s time to take out the tissues
Written by admin
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and co. are back and it’s time to take out the tissues

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and co. are back and it’s time to take out the tissues

friends reunion

Buddies: The Reunion Official Trailer: HBO Max has dropped the official trailer of the present that may stream from Could 27, 2021

Followers are simply so emotional proper now. HBO Max has dropped the official trailer of Buddies: The Reunion. We see the group come back and reminisce the good previous days. It begins with a quiz and Jennifer Aniston is leaping to give the solutions. Additionally they speak about how nobody thought it will be such an enormous success. The actors talk about how FRIENDS has been a supply of consolation to individuals over the years, throughout nations. The brand new season proves that the solid has taken off from the place it left. Folks simply can not comprise themselves seeing the trailer and we don’t blame them.

Pointless to say, Twitter has exploded with reactions. There may be a lot happiness on seeing everybody back.

They’ve given an enormous interview to Folks journal. Courteney Cox stated, “I all the time simply really feel like Monica could be doing one thing competitively with different moms and attempting to outdo them. Whether or not it’s the bake sale at college or one thing. I imply, she’d be so annoying. She’d be at the head of the PTA or one thing.”


#Jennifer #Aniston #Courteney #Cox #Matthew #Perry #time #tissues

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment