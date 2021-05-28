Jennifer Aniston responds to Mariah Carey flashback of her trying ‘The Rachel’ haircut

It was the defining ’90s haircut that proved insanely widespread with followers of the TV present Mates – and that even included Mariah Carey.

On Friday, following Mates: The Reunion on HBO Max, Mariah revealed that she additionally tried her hand at ‘The Rachel’ – a minimize named after Jennifer Aniston’s signature coiffure as character Rachel Karen Inexperienced.

‘A tragic try on the Rachel hairdo,’ Mariah joked to her followers on Friday, posting a flashback Friday snap her with an analogous wanting ‘do.

Nevertheless, seemingly impressed was none apart from Jennifer herself, who commented on this image ‘LOVE IT’ alongside a flame-emoji.

It could appear that Mariah was one of many ladies within the mid-Nineties that besieged salons with pictures of Aniston in character to copy her haircut.

Nevertheless, regardless of complimenting Mariah on the minimize, Jen has beforehand stated that she was not a fan of the long-lasting model.

The 52-year-old has admitted to US journal Attract years in the past that the model was not her greatest look.

‘How do I say this? I feel it was the ugliest haircut I’ve ever seen,’ she stated in 2011. ‘What I actually need to know is, how did that factor have legs?’

The minimize was initially created by Aniston’s long-time hairstylist Chris McMillan, who nonetheless works with her right this moment.

‘I like Chris however he is the bane of my existence as a result of he began that rattling Rachel,’ the actress stated.

Nevertheless she confessed that she has change into higher at styling her personal locks in recent times, as a substitute of letting Chris do it for her.

‘He thinks I am a closet hairdresser,’ she joked, ‘I will take the hairdryer proper out of his arms.

‘He’ll kill me for saying this, however I’ve surpassed him in that division. I am sooner with the blow-dryer.’