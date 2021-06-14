Jennifer Aniston’s birthday wish for Courteney Cox’s daughter, Kourtney Kardashian’s bikini swag and more





There’s by no means a boring day in Hollywood. On a regular basis now we have one thing trending, somebody making it to the headlines and somebody leaving us shocked. So go no additional as here is the spherical up of all that occurred the Hollywood at the moment. From Jennifer Aniston making a candy wish for greatest pal Courteney Cox’s daughter to Kourtney Kardashian’s bikini show-off, here is all you wish to know. Additionally Learn – Trending OTT Information At present: Ajay Devgn not eager on OTT releases, KRK’s prediction for Sooryavanshi, 83, Bell Backside and more

Jennifer Aniston’s birthday wish for Coco Additionally Learn – Blissful Birthday Angelina Jolie: 5 occasions the Maleficent star seemed magnificent in black clothes

FRIENDS star Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox are bestfriends. A lot that Courteney Cox’s daughter calls Jennifer Aniston as her Godmother. As Coco turned 17, Jennifer drove down the reminiscence lane and shared a traditional throwback image from her childhood days. The image sees Rachel aka Jennifer holding Monica aka Courteney’s daughter in her arms. She additionally shared one other image that options Courteney Cox too. Additionally Learn – Brad Pitt heaves a sigh of aid as he is granted the joint custody of children with Angelina Jolie in a tentative ruling

Kourteney Kardashian’s ‘LOL’ image

Taking to her Instagram account, Kourteney Kardashian shared an image that sees her in a black bikini set teamed with a jacket. She sported jazzy boots together with her outfit that left us impressed. She captioned the image as LOL as we see her laughing onerous within the photograph.

Jennifer and Ben Affleck reunite

If the most recent studies are something to go by, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reunited in Los Angeles. After spending good time in Montana, they’d been away from one another for a short interval, as reported by Individuals.com. The supply additionally shared about Ben Affleck’s assembly with Jennifer’s mother and mentioned, “Jennifer loves that Ben and Guadalupe frolicked in Las Vegas. They each love playing and had enjoyable collectively on the Wynn lodge.”

Alex Rodriguez’s enjoyable exercise session with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis

Whereas Jennifer Lopez’s alleged affair with Ben Affleck is hitting headlines, her ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez made it to the information not too long ago as he shared photos together with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. He shared a couple of photos on Insta tales that confirmed him understanding with Cynthia. He even known as World Class Mommy.

Angelina Jolie re-connecting with Jonny Lee Miller?

Amidst her divorce and custody battle with Brad Pitt, newest buzz is that Angelina Jolie was noticed exiting the constructing the place her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller resides. This has reportedly sparked rumours about them re-kindling.

