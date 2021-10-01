Entertainment News

Jennifer Lawrence’s 10 Best Movies Ever

5 mins ago
Add Comment
by admin
Jennifer Lawrence’s 10 Best Movies Ever
Written by admin
Jennifer Lawrence’s 10 Best Movies Ever

Jennifer Lawrence’s 10 Best Movies Ever

Last Updated on September 27, 2021

In 2015 and 2016, Jennifer Lawrence became the world’s highest-paid actress. That was a remarkable achievement for someone who had barely lasted ten years in the film industry.

Jennifer Lawrence shot to the limelight after joining the cast of the television sitcom The Bill Engvall Show (2007 – 2009). After a couple of minor film and television appearances, Lawrence landed her breakout role playing a poverty-stricken teenage girl looking for his dad in the 2010 drama film Winter’s Bone.

Lawrence went on to establish herself as one of Hollywood’s most promising actresses. Nearly all the films she has appeared in to date have garnered massive critical and commercial success.

Here are ten of the finest movies starring Jennifer Lawrence.

10. Red Sparrow (2018)

Contents hide
1 10. Red Sparrow (2018)
2 9. The Burning Plain (2008)
3 8. Like Crazy (2011)
4 7. Mother! (2017)
5 6. American Hustle (2013)
6 5. Winter’s Bone (2010)
7 4. Joy (2015)
8 3. The Hunger Games (2012)
9 2. Silver Linings Playbook (2012)
10 1. Passengers (2016)
11 Final Word

IMDB Rating: 6.6

Red Sparrow is a film based on Jason Matthews’ novel by the same name. Matthews worked as a CIA agent prior to becoming an author. In this book, he shares valuable insights into the sparrow program using fictional characters.

The film adaptation of Matthews’ sobering novel tells the story of Dominika Egorova (Jennifer Lawrence), a ballerina who faces a bleak future after suffering a career-ending concussion. Dominika decides to join the Russian intelligence by enrolling in Sparrow School, a covert intelligence program that trains exceptionally gifted young people on how to weaponize their bodies and minds.

After completing her intelligence training, Dominika emerges as the best sparrow. She stumbles upon a CIA agent that’s nearly as gifted in mental manipulation as she is.

9. The Burning Plain (2008)

IMDB Rating: 6.8

The Burning Plain is a two-tiered storyline that chronicles the struggles of a mother and daughter as they try to establish a bond following the woman’s difficult childhood.

Sylvia (Charlize Theron)’s present life appears normal. She’s a successful restaurant manager who projects a calm and confident exterior. But beneath her confidence is a woman grappling with promiscuity, suicidal impulses, and self-mutilation tendencies.

The second part of the storyline features a young girl called Mariana (Jennifer Lawrence) who attempts to understand her mother (Kim Basinger)’s mysterious romantic relationships.

The two stories appear unrelated at first glance. But as you continue to watch the movie, you realize just how closely knit they are.

8. Like Crazy (2011)

IMDB Rating: 6.7

An American college boy named Jacob Helm (Anon Yelchin) falls in love with a British exchange student called Anna Gardner (Felicity Jones). However, their steamy relationship comes to an abrupt end when Anna is forced to return to England after she violates the terms of her visa.

For a while, the two love birds endure the challenges of maintaining a healthy long-distance relationship. Then Jacob travels to England to see his sweetheart. During his short stay there, Anna’s father suggests that the best way for the two lovebirds to get back together is if her daughter marries Jacob.

Although he’s confused, Jacob agrees to marry Anna and the two travel back to the United States. Their relationship is strained when Jacob begins seeing beautiful Samantha (Jennifer Lawrence). But no matter how far apart Jacob and Anna seem to pull, they somehow find themselves back into each other’s arms.

READ Also  Neha Mehta aka Anjali Bhabhi of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Quits Show?

7. Mother! (2017)

IMDB Rating: 7.8

The plot of Mother! follows a young woman named Mother (Jennifer Lawrence) and her poet husband Him (Javier Bardem). Mother and Him lead a tranquil life at their Victorian country home, where Him is struggling with writer’s block.

But their life is suddenly disrupted following the arrival of another mysterious couple and their two children.

As soon as the new couple settles in, terror begins to reign in Him and Mother’s home. Mother doesn’t seem to understand why her husband is so nice to everyone else except her.

As she tries to find out, it dawns on her that the man she married and the guests they welcomed into their house are not exactly what they seem to be.

6. American Hustle (2013)

IMDB Rating: 7.2

American Hustle is a 2013 black comedy crime thriller based on the FBI Abscam operation that took place in the late 70s and early 80s. The movie takes place in 1978, where con artists Irving Rosenfeld (Christian Bale) and Sydney Prosser (Amy Adams) start a relationship.

Irving and Sydney are nabbed by FBI agent Richie DiMaso (Bradley Cooper) as they try to pull a loan scam. But instead of arraigning the two con artists, agent DiMaso promises to release them if they can lead the police to more sting operations.

The con games and cover-ups continue until Irving and Sydney can no longer keep up appearances.

Although Jennifer Lawrence stars in American Hustle as Rosalyn Rosenfeld, the unstable wife of Irving Rosenfeld, the storyline pretty much revolves around the two con artists.

5. Winter’s Bone (2010)

IMDB Rating: 7.2

Winter’s Bone documents the tribulations of an Ozark Mountain teenage girl named Ree Dolly (Jennifer Lawrence) who’s determined to track down her drug-dealing father as she tries to keep her family together.

Ree is a responsible young girl who sacrifices a lot for her two younger siblings. But her unresponsive mother and criminal father aren’t making life any easier for her.

A sheriff (Garret Dillahunt) informs Ree that her father disappeared after putting their home up for bond. Ree embarks on a perilous mission of hunting him down.

But fully aware that her family’s fate rests squarely in her own hands, Ree must tread with extreme caution.

4. Joy (2015)

IMDB Rating: 6.6

Joy Mangano (Jennifer Lawrence) is a vibrant and intellectually gifted young woman living in Long Island. But her personal life is a bit complicated.

Joy is divorced with two children. She shares her house with her ex-husband, who lives in the basement. The same house also hosts Joy’s parents who have been divorced for 17 years. Her mother lives upstairs and spends virtually her entire time watching soap operas, while her father prefers to sit back and watch the world go by.

Although her life seems to be stuck in the family rut, Joy manages to establish a fledgling business following her invention of a detachable, self-wringing mop.

READ Also  Chloe Ferry displays her cleavage in a tiny blue Dior bikini

3. The Hunger Games (2012)

IMDB Rating: 7.2

The Hunger Games is set in a dystopian post-apocalyptic future in what was once North America. The storyline revolves around a totalitarian government of the Capital of Panem.

Much of Panem’s wealth is concentrated around the Capital, a fact that makes it easier for the government to control the masses in all the 12 districts across the country.

To maintain its strong influence on Panem, the government forces each district to select a boy and girl, known as Tributes, to compete in a televised event known as Hunger Games. Everyone else must watch as the selected youths fight to the death until there’s only one of them left standing.

District 12’s Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) becomes the highlight of the Hunger Games due to her sharp instincts and amazing hunting instincts.

2. Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

IMDB Rating: 7.7

Pat Solatano (Bradley Cooper) goes through a chapter of accidents. The former teacher loses his job and wife, then ends up spending a stint in a mental institution.

After his release from the mental institution, Pat moves in with his parents. He tries to piece his life back together and reunite with his wife. However, things take a nasty twist when a mysterious woman named Tiffany (Jennifer Lawrence) comes along.

Tiffany is living with a borderline personality disorder. She promises to help Pat reunite with his ex-wife on condition that Pat also helps her forget her husband’s death.

1. Passengers (2016)

IMDB Rating: 7.0

During a routine voyage through space to a distant colony planet, Jim Preston (Chris Pratt)’s hypersleep pod malfunctions. Jim and fellow passenger Aurora Lane (Jennifer Lawrence) are awakened 90 years too early.

Jim and Aurora are faced with the reality of living together in the spaceship. It’s going to be a long haul before the 90 years elapse, so they decide to fall for each other. However, they soon realize that their ship is in critical danger.

Not only are Jim and Aurora’s lives at stake, but also that of 5,000 other sleeping passengers on board. The duo must work together to save the ship as well as its 5,000+ occupants.

Final Word

Jennifer Lawrence has starred in numerous movies over the years. The award-winning actress has a few more films lined up for release soon. However, the above list includes Lawrence’s best cinematic works so far.

Tags: 2012 movies list ????? ?????? actress jennifer lawrence actresses named jennifer all movies jennifer lawrence has been in any movie back in time 2015 film best who done it movies bradley cooper and jennifer lawrence bradley cooper and jennifer lawrence movies bradley cooper jennifer lawrence bradley cooper jennifer lawrence movie cast of house at the end of the street chris pratt and jennifer lawrence movie chris pratt jennifer lawrence movie famous jennifers film de jennifer lawrence filme com jennifer lawrence filmes jennifer lawrence films with jennifer lawrence in good movies 2013 house at the end of the street cast how many movies did jennifer lawrence play in how old is jennifer lawrence how old was jennifer lawrence in the first hunger games hunger games movie list hunger games rotten tomatoes hunger of romance movie is francis lawrence related to jennifer lawrence jen lawrence jen movie jenifer film jenifer horror movie jenifer lawrence jenifer movie jennifer hunger games jennifer lawrence jennifer lawrence 2010 jennifer lawrence 2011 jennifer lawrence 2012 jennifer lawrence 2015 jennifer lawrence 2015 movies jennifer lawrence 2019 jennifer lawrence 2020 jennifer lawrence action movies jennifer lawrence age jennifer lawrence all movies jennifer lawrence basketball movie jennifer lawrence best actress movie jennifer lawrence best movies jennifer lawrence biography filmography jennifer lawrence blood type jennifer lawrence characters jennifer lawrence child star jennifer lawrence christmas movie jennifer lawrence dexter jennifer lawrence died jennifer lawrence documentary jennifer lawrence emmy jennifer lawrence film jennifer lawrence filmography jennifer lawrence filmology jennifer lawrence films jennifer lawrence films list jennifer lawrence first movie jennifer lawrence h jennifer lawrence hbo jennifer lawrence hit movies jennifer lawrence horror movie jennifer lawrence jennifer lawrence jennifer lawrence jennifer lawrence katniss jennifer lawrence l jennifer lawrence latest movie jennifer lawrence latest movies 2017 jennifer lawrence lifetime movie jennifer lawrence list of awards jennifer lawrence marvel movie jennifer lawrence movie roles jennifer lawrence movies jennifer lawrence movies 2014 jennifer lawrence movies 2019 jennifer lawrence movies 2020 jennifer lawrence movies and tv shows jennifer lawrence movies list jennifer lawrence movies netflix jennifer lawrence movies on netflix jennifer lawrence movies online jennifer lawrence mtv news interview jennifer lawrence netflix jennifer lawrence netflix movies jennifer lawrence new movie jennifer lawrence now jennifer lawrence nude movie jennifer lawrence oscar movie jennifer lawrence oscar winning movie jennifer lawrence peliculas jennifer lawrence peliculas 2018 jennifer lawrence raven jennifer lawrence recent movies jennifer lawrence roles jennifer lawrence scary movie jennifer lawrence sex jennifer lawrence shows jennifer lawrence silver linings jennifer lawrence silver linings playbook jennifer lawrence space movie jennifer lawrence the boys jennifer lawrence to jennifer lawrence top movies jennifer lawrence trilogy jennifer lawrence tv appearances jennifer lawrence tv interview jennifer lawrence tv series jennifer lawrence tv shows jennifer lawrence upcoming movies jennifer lawrence upcoming movies 2017 jennifer lawrence x men character jennifer lawrence young jennifer movie jennifer movies jessica lawrence movies jlaw movies lawrence best lawrence jennifer lawrence jennifer movies lawrence movies movie actress drama movie called jennifer movie like the act movies jennifer lawrence has played in movies jennifer lawrence has starred in movies on netflix with jennifer lawrence movies that jennifer lawrence has played in party x movie popular movies 2012 popular movies 2016 r jennifer lawrence silver linings playbook rotten tomatoes starring in a movie watch jennifer lawrence movies watch joy 2015 what did jennifer lawrence what did jennifer lawrence win an oscar for what does jennifer lawrence play in what happened to jennifer lawrence what is jennifer lawrence doing now what is the new movie with jennifer lawrence what movie did jennifer lawrence win an oscar for what movie was what movies did jennifer lawrence play in what movies has what movies has jennifer lawrence been in what was jennifer lawrence’s first movie where is jennifer lawrence where is jennifer lawrence now who done it movies who plays mystique www jennifer lawrence com

#Jennifer #Lawrences #Movies

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment