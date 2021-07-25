Jennifer Lopez Again Found Love In Ben Affleck, Made It Insta Official

Mumbai. Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez recently gave a huge surprise to fans on her 52nd birthday. The actress celebrated her birthday on 24 July. On this occasion, the actress made her relationship official by sharing a photo of her boyfriend Ben Affleck (48) liplocking. Earlier in the year 2000, the relationship of both of them had progressed, but soon the distance also came.

Actually, on July 24, Jennifer celebrated her 52nd birthday. On this occasion, he shared some pictures on his Instagram. Boyfriend Ben Affleck was also seen with her in these pictures. Both were seen kissing each other intimately. In its caption, Jennifer wrote, ’52, what is this happening?’ This couple is being called ‘Benifer’ on social media.

Significantly, Affleck was first spotted in Jennifer Lopez’s house in April. It was during this time that Lopez broke up with Alex Rodriguez. Since then, ‘Bennifer’ has been seen being cozy many times. However, the relationship of both has now been stamped.

If reports are to be believed, Lopez and Ben were spotted on the yacht in Monaco, southern France. Significantly, in the early 2000s, Lopez and Ben were considered the most famous couple in Hollywood. Both got engaged in the year 2002. Before separating in the year 2004, fans started calling him ‘Benifer’.

It is said that both were about to get married, but they separated in January 2004. Lopez married Latin singer Marc Anthony a few months after splitting from Ben. Anthony became the third husband of the actress. At the same time, Ben married actress Jennifer Garner. However, after some time they got divorced.

Lopez and Ben first met during the shooting of the movie ‘Gigly’. During this, Bane proposed the actress with a diamond ring.

According to reports, Lopez still has this ring. This 6.10-carat diamond ring is said to be worth $1.2 million. It is said that even Ben never asked for this ring back from the actress.