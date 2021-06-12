Jennifer Lopez and Rita Ora ‘met in secret to discuss making music and films together’

Jennifer Lopez and Rita Ora have reportedly held ‘secret’ talks to discuss ‘future music and movie collaborations’.

The hitmakers are mentioned to have gotten collectively in LA to hash out ‘what they may probably do collectively’ and ‘nothing was off limits’, in accordance to The Solar.

Rita, 30, lately landed in California following her months-long stint in Australia the place she was filming The Voice, whereas Jennifer, 51, flew again to The Metropolis Of Angels after wrapping up a music video shoot in Miami this week.

The Solar experiences: ‘J-Lo and Rita met at Soho Home in LA and spent a few hours speaking about what they may do collectively. There was an actual sense of mutual appreciation between the ladies…

‘J-Lo’s profession trajectory is one thing that Rita very a lot desires to emulate’.

It seems a collaboration with the Jenny From The Block hit-maker has been on Rita’s radar for years, as Rita spoke in 2018 about her choice to stability a TV and film profession along with her music.

Within the interview she revealed she takes inspiration from Jennifer.

Rita mentioned: ‘I selected to do a number of issues like TV and films. One among my largest inspirations is Jennifer Lopez.’

Rita’s representatives declined to remark when approached by MailOnline.

MailOnline has additionally reached out to Jennifer’s representatives.

It comes a day after Rita was noticed on a grocery run in LA along with her new beau, filmmaker Taika Waititi.

Rita and Taika, 45, reportedly grew to become an merchandise after she broke up earlier this 12 months with French filmmaker Romain Gavras, the son of Z director Costa-Gavras.

Information of the romance emerged in April after they arrived collectively on the Sydney Opera Home for the RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Underneath premiere.

In the meantime, Jennifer has lately rekindled her romance with former fiancé Ben Affleck.

Jennifer and actor Ben, 48, have been first noticed collectively in late April, with the pair famously venturing to Montana to spend some high quality time.

A supply instructed UsWeekly that Jennifer and Ben are ‘in love’ once more after 17 years and that they really feel like they’re ‘soul mates’.

Jennifer known as off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez in April.

Ben and actress Ana de Armas cut up after a whirlwind year-long romance in January this 12 months.