Jennifer Lopez showcases her incredible figure in purple sports bra and leggings



She’s been on a tour of affection in Miami with ex fiance Ben Affleck, almost 17 years after their very own failed engagement.

And on Thursday, Jennifer Lopez took a break from the lovefest for a while in the gymnasium.

Her session comes simply days after the 51-year-old singer/actress and Ben, 48, had been recognizing ‘holding fingers, hugging, kissing’ on the identical gymnasium whereas figuring out collectively.

On Thursday afternoon, Jennifer’s different ex – Diddy – made positive to make his affections for her publicly recognized.

Health targeted: She’s been on a tour of affection in Miami with ex fiance Ben Affleck, almost 17 years after their very own failed engagement. And on Thursday, Jennifer Lopez took a break from the lovefest for a while in the gymnasium

Jennifer appeared incredible throughout her Thursday gymnasium session, opting to put on a purple sports bra with matching leggings.

The mom of two showcased her incredible physique in the set, highlighting her sculpted midriff and her pert derriere.

Jennifer made positive to make it much more glam with a micro Hermes Birkin bag with a snakeskin materials.

The stunner added giant hoop earrings, glam sun shades and lavender sneakers to spherical out her gymnasium look.

Wow: Her session comes simply days after the 51-year-old singer/actress and Ben, 48, had been recognizing ‘holding fingers, hugging, kissing’ on the identical gymnasium whereas figuring out collectively

Jennifer wore her highlighted locks pulled again right into a ponytail whereas rocking nude lipstick and rosy blush beneath outlined brows.

The outing comes simply days after she went to her go-to gymnasium with Ben Affleck, amid their love tour in Miami.

Ben flew into Miami on Sunday to be with Jennifer; the duo are staying at her $18 million rental dwelling.

Figure: Jennifer appeared incredible throughout her Thursday gymnasium session, opting to put on a purple sports bra with matching leggings

Glam: Jennifer made positive to make it much more glam with a micro Hermes Birkin bag with a snakeskin materials

Physique: The mom of two showcased her incredible physique in the set, highlighting her sculpted midriff and her pert derriere

Earlier this week, Jennifer and Ben went to her go-to gymnasium in Miami, the place they had been seen ‘holding fingers, hugging, kissing,’ a supply advised Individuals.

The insider added: ‘They weren’t attempting to cover the truth that they had been collectively. They’re very a lot into one another and being collectively.’

‘In truth, they’re very nice folks. Nobody stands across the gymnasium saying, “Do not strategy them.” Nobody bothers them, everyone seems to be respectful. Everybody loves her. All the ladies are checking her out and her routine as a result of she seems wonderful and is so sturdy,’ Individuals supply revealed.

On Thursday afternoon, Jennifer’s different ex – Diddy – made positive to make his affections for her publicly recognized.

He shared a throwback of himself with Jennifer from years earlier than as they held fingers.

Taking pictures his shot: On Thursday afternoon, Jennifer’s different ex – Diddy – made positive to make his affections for her publicly recognized

The hip-hop mogul captioned the picture with #tbt, however the picture lit up social media as followers questioned about his intentions in posting it.

Singer Keyshia Cole commented on the Instagram put up by suggesting Diddy was saying, ‘Inform ha, come on dwelling child.’

The superproducer Timbaland let the picture do the speaking and merely posted wide-eye emojis, whereas Diddy’s son King Combs saluted his dad, calling him a ‘Killaaaa’ and including wave emojis.

It was reported that Jennifer and Ben are actually ‘full-on courting’ and ‘very completely happy’ collectively, in accordance with Us Weekly.

The couple’s relationship got here as a shock to followers, heating up once more almost 17 years after their failed engagement.

The 12 months is 2000: He shared a throwback of himself with Jennifer from years earlier than as they held fingers

Ben jetted off to Miami on Sunday and continues to be at present there, staying with Jennifer at her rental dwelling.

Jennifer confirmed the top of her relationship with Alex, a former New York Yankee, only one month in the past after the pair dated for 4 years and had been engaged for 2 years.

Final week, Jennifer spent a while in Los Angeles with Ben, in accordance with a supply per PEOPLE.

‘Jennifer was simply in Los Angeles for a few days,’ a supply advised the publication. ‘She hung out with Ben. They’ve stored in contact daily since their Montana journey.’

Zen: On Tuesday, Jennifer was noticed at her $18 million rental dwelling performing some meditation stretches. The health fanatic donned a free becoming white jumpsuit as she did a sequence of stretches, wanting recent as a daisy

Fairly at dwelling: Her visitor, Ben Affleck, in the meantime reduce a really completely different figure as he loved a smoke break in a ‘Consider in Boston’ T-shirt and comfy trousers on Tuesday. They’re staying at her rental dwelling in Miami

Similar love, completely different time: The couple’s relationship got here as a shock to followers, heating up once more almost 17 years after their failed engagement; seen collectively on Could 11, 2003 in LA at STAPLES Heart watching the Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs

The supply went on to assert the pair are navigating a long-distance relationship, saying: ‘It is a tough state of affairs since they reside so removed from one another, however they each appear dedicated to creating issues work.’

Nevertheless, the Ready For Tonight singer is alleged to be completely happy in regards to the reunion, with the supply including: ‘Jennifer is doing properly. She appears very completely happy and enthusiastic about her future.’

‘Proper now they are going with the movement and planning to satisfy up as typically as attainable, however there’s nonetheless some discussing to do earlier than they formally go public,’ an insider advised Us Weekly.

‘It was Ben’s concept to go to Montana, a spot he completely loves, and that they had a beautiful time there simply snuggling up and being collectively with none stress.’

Ben and Jen first began courting in 2002 after assembly on set of Gigli.

They quickly turned engaged and had been set to get married in September 2003, however postponed their wedding ceremony and ultimately broke up in January 2004.

‘It’s extremely clear they’ve fallen for one another once more in a really intense approach, however they do not wish to jinx something by attaching labels or placing themselves beneath an excessive amount of stress,’ the supply added.

‘When the time is true and assuming issues proceed to evolve romantically between them, doubtless a month or two, they will most likely go Instagram official or step out hand in hand at a restaurant someplace.’