Jennifer Lopez shows off her curves as Rodriguez ‘not thrilled’ she is with Affleck



Jennifer Lopez shared some new pictures to Instagram on Friday the place she was selling her shoe line for DSW.

The Hustlers actress, 51, had on a skintight neon inexperienced cat swimsuit as she stated she was ‘prepared for summer season.’ There was one other picture as nicely the place she confirmed off her very toned legs whereas wearing a romper.

This new posting comes amid claims her ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez is ‘not thrilled’ that the Bronx magnificence has been spending time with her former love Ben Affleck. He additionally is reportedly affected by a ‘damage ego.’

Within the new photographs Jennifer has her hair pulled up into a good prime knot as she wears deep pink lipstick. The inexperienced swimsuit makes essentially the most of her hourglass curves that keep in verify with day by day gymnasium visits.

In one other picture she wears a white strapless prime as she holds up the flat sandals she designed for the shoe firm.

That very same day Folks claimed Alex ‘was fairly stunned’ about Jen going again to Ben. The 2 have been on the identical VAX Stay live performance and he was seen visiting her house in LA. Then he swept the star away to Montana.

‘Alex is not thrilled,’ the supply shared. ‘It positively damage his ego.’

The supply added: ‘[Alex] was underneath the impression that he and Jennifer would go on as pals, however he is performing so needy that Jennifer reduce him off.

‘Jennifer appears very pleased. She tried for a very long time to get her relationship with Alex to work. She feels good that she determined to interrupt it off. She simply would not belief him and did not wish to waste any extra time.’

Fitness center rat look: Her legs have been on show displaying off her unimaginable muscle tone

It was reported earlier this week: ‘It would not appear doable that [Jennifer] would ever get again with Alex.’

Bennifer rocked their followers final week when pictures of them emerged on a romantic getaway in Montana the place they might get to know one another over again after calling off their engagement 17 years in the past.

And although the 2 are actually on separate coasts in the meanwhile – Ben is in Los Angeles as Jennifer is in Miami – the connection is gaining ever extra momentum with intimate cellphone calls, it has been claimed.

‘Jennifer is in contact with Ben each day,’ a supply informed Folks on Friday morning. ‘They’re planning to see one another.’

The way in which she was: With Rodriguez and his children Natasha and Ella as nicely as her twins at Jennifer Lopez: All I Have closing efficiency celebration in Las Vegas in 201

And the supply hinted that distance has not cooled her emotions. ‘Jennifer is nonetheless very enthusiastic about how issues are going with Ben,’ stated the pal.

Spending time with Oscar-winning Ben sooner or later is not going to be tough. Each have their very own mansions in Los Angeles, the place Ben co-parents his three children – Violet,15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9 – with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 49.

As far as Jennifer’s kids – twins Max and Emme, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony – she is presently with them in Miami, the supply confirmed to the positioning.

She is thrilled: ‘Jennifer is in contact with Ben each day,’ a supply informed Folks on Friday. ‘They’re planning to see one another.’ Seen in 2003

‘She is spending time with her children in Miami. She has been working, too,’ it was added.

Lopez is in pre-production on the action-thriller Netflix movie Mom the place she play a lethal feminine murderer who comes out of hiding to guard the daughter that she gave up years earlier than, in accordance with Deadline.

Lopez dropped a clue on Thursday evening that her thoughts is on her well-known ‘Bennifer’ days.

J.Lo took to Instagram to say her favourite album to this point is the one she made in 2002 when she was engaged to Ben. She and the Argo star have been collectively from 2002 till 2004.

Mother responsibility: ‘She is spending time with her children in Miami. She has been working, too,’ it was added

His children: Ben co-parents his three children – Violet,15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9 – with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 49; seen in 2019

She posted a number of photographs from her hit album This Is Me… Then which featured Jenny From The Block. Ben starred within the music video, memorably caressing her backside whereas on a yacht.

‘All of my albums are very particular to me, however This Is Me…Then is my favourite album I’ve ever carried out…to this point!’ she stated in her caption.

‘I do know a variety of you’ve heard me say that earlier than, so in honor of my #JLovers serving to it re-enter the album charts AGAIN after 19 years…right here is a lil #TBT.’

On the time, she devoted that album to Affleck. Within the liner notes she shared: ‘You might be my life … my sole inspiration for each lyric, each emotion, each little bit of feeling on this file.’

Liked up in 2003: On the time, she devoted that album to Affleck. Within the liner notes she shared: ‘You might be my life … my sole inspiration for each lyric, each emotion, each little bit of feeling on this file’

This comes after it was claimed by Folks on Thursday that Lopez is ‘in a special place’ for the reason that final time she dated Affleck.

Jennifer reportedly desires to spend ‘as a lot time as doable’ with Ben, however sources insist they don’t seem to be speeding into something simply but.

The supply added: ‘She desires to spend as a lot time with Ben as doable to see the place this might go. They’re actually not making any plans concerning the future.’

Ben assume their present association is ‘good for each of them’.

Chatting with Folks journal, the supply stated: ‘Whether or not they find yourself collectively or not it is good for each of them now. And never that stunning.’