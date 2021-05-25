Jennifer Lopez ‘thinks Ben Affleck has really stepped up’ amid their rekindled romance



Jennifer Lopez is ‘impressed’ with how a lot Ben Affleck has ‘stepped up his sport’ since they’ve rekindled their romance.

It has been 17 years because the couple first dated and now they’re having fun with time collectively all around the nation, with rendezvous in Los Angeles, Montana and most just lately Miami.

And now sources near Lopez, 51, say she loves how Affleck is ‘really making an enormous effort. J.Lo thinks Ben has really stepped up and loves this model of him.’

The songstress has reportedly been really impressed by how the actor is prioritizing their relationship, and contemplating her busy work schedule and flying forwards and backwards between LA and Miami.

Over the weekend the father-of-three took a red-eye to Florida to spend a while with the actress at her rented home.

They have been additionally seen going to the gymnasium collectively, proving how a lot the actor desires to spend time with the health fanatic.

It comes as a supply claimed that Ben, who has been sported carrying what seems to be a watch gifted to him by the gorgeous star, has ‘held a torch’ for J.Lo for years.

They informed The Solar: ‘They have been at all times involved over time and he by no means missed an opportunity to reward her publicly.

‘She’s sober – she by no means drinks – and now Ben is just too, it is working really effectively for them.

‘It is like he at all times held a torch for her – and he or she’s come again into his life on the good second.’

Final week, eagle-eyed followers have been fast to note that Ben’s seems to be carrying the identical watch from his cameo on Lopez’s 2002 hit music video for her track Jenny from the Block.

'They're giddy collectively and you'll inform she's really joyful.'

Jennifer confirmed the tip of her relationship with former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez only one month in the past after the pair dated for 4 years and have been engaged for 2 years.

A supply informed PEOPLE final week that Jennifer had returned to LA to spend extra time with Ben. Reuniting once more final week.

‘Jennifer was simply in Los Angeles for a few days,’ a supply informed the publication. ‘She frolicked with Ben. They’ve saved in contact daily since their Montana journey.’

The supply went on to say the pair are navigating a long-distance relationship, saying: ‘It is a tough scenario since they reside so removed from one another, however they each appear dedicated to creating issues work.’

Nonetheless, the Ready For Tonight singer is claimed to be joyful concerning the reunion, with the supply including: ‘Jennifer is doing effectively. She appears very joyful and enthusiastic about her future.’

‘Proper now they are going with the stream and planning to satisfy up as usually as attainable, however there’s nonetheless some discussing to do earlier than they formally go public,’ an insider informed Us Weekly.

Ben and Jen first began relationship in 2002 after assembly on the set of Gigli. They quickly turned engaged and have been set to get married in September 2003, however postponed their marriage ceremony and finally broke up in January 2004.

Jennifer shares twins Emme and Max, 13, along with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. Ben additionally co-parents his three youngsters (Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9) along with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.