Jennifer Lopez wears a colorful sweatoutfit as she takes her kids out in Miami



Jennifer Lopez wore a colorful sweat outfit with matching Nike tennis sneakers and a Louis Vuitton purse when in Miami on Wednesday.

The star, 51, was with her two kids, twins Max and Emme, 13 – whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The American Idol alum had simply flown in from Los Angeles the place she plans to relocate to spend extra time with her on-again boyfriend Ben Affleck.

Including extra gas to the hearth that’s Bennifer Once more, JLO shared to Instagram, ‘There’s just one love’ on a new submit from Wednesday morning.

The couple are ‘in love’ and really feel like they’re ‘soul mates,’ in response to a report from UsWeekly.

Jennifer wore a colorful neon spray painted jumpsuits as she added matching sneakers. Her hair was slicked again and she modeled rose tinted sun shades.

Emme wore a black T-shirt with a skeleton, including brown slacks and black fight boots as she confirmed of a shorter haircut, whereas Max saved it easy with a blue shirt and darkish shorts with Converse excessive high sneakers.

Additionally on Wednesday the Bronx born magnificence shared photographs from a music video shoot from the night time earlier than for the music Cambia El Paso with Puerto Rican rapper Rauw Alejandro.

Within the photographs, she had on a silver bra high, Dolce & Gabbana lingerie, Daisy Duke shorts, Nike excessive high sneakers and a white shirt.

Her mini-me lady: The star, 51, was with her two kids, twins Max and Emme, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Seen right here with Emme and pals

Marc’s mini me: Lopez put her arm round her son Max as he wore a blue shirt with denim shorts and excessive high Converse sneakers

Her caption learn, ‘There’s just one…♥️’ as she added, ‘Good issues coming… #CambiaElPaso.’

As far as her romance with Ben, it appears to be getting extra critical: ‘They love being collectively and the weekends away they’d been spending collectively have actually sealed the deal,’ an insider claimed.

‘Pals say they’ll see them staying collectively perpetually this time round. They’re soulmates and all the time have been.’

And she loves that he has taken to her twins. ‘Ben is nice with kids and that’s what actually rekindled J. Lo’s attraction to him. She noticed how effectively he handled and interacted with her kids and fell again in love with him.’

Jet setter: The Jenny From The Block singer was simply in Los Angeles with Ben; E! Information has stated she might be visiting the Hamptons this summer season as effectively

Information of the Second Act star’s massive transfer to LA – the place she already owns a $28M mansion – comes after it was claimed this week that the pair are already discussing ‘settling down’.

Sources stated they’re so shut that pals would not be stunned if one other ‘quickie engagement’ was on the playing cards.

The insider claimed: ‘Jen’s on cloud 9 – she and Ben are effectively and really again on. Regardless of all these years aside, their emotions have come dashing again. All of it feels so pure.’

So a few years in the past: The Hustlers actress is reportedly shifting again to California to be with her on-again boyfriend Ben Affleck; pictured in 2003 in LA

‘They’ve already spoken in regards to the future and settling down, which she’s filled with pleasure and pleasure about. Pals would not be stunned if they’ve a quickie engagement and even a marriage ceremony like they’d as soon as deliberate.’

The Dinero singer and actress is claimed to be satisfied she and Ben, 48, are ‘meant to be’ after their paths crossed once more this yr following her break up from ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez and his separation from Bond lady Ana de Armas.

The supply added: ‘Jen really believes that every one paths have led to this one and that she and Ben are supposed to be. It truly is like a film plot and she’s invested in their fairy story. They’ve spent a lot of time going over errors they made the primary time and they’re making a acutely aware effort to not let outdoors influences have an effect on their relationship once more. They’ve agreed not to discuss one another in interviews and customarily hold a decrease profile than they did the primary time round.’

When in Miami… : The Maid In Manhattan star was seen in a pink convertible on Tuesday night time in a Wednesday morning submit

Coke it’s! The previous Fly Lady had on a pink Coca-Cola cap as she added dangling earrings

Le look de Lopez: The Shades Of Blue star was seen in a bra high, Dolce & Gabbana lingerie, Daisy Duke shorts, Nike excessive high sneakers and a white shirt as she posed with three law enforcement officials

A plug: She stated, ‘There’s just one love’ and that good issues are ‘coming’. She was capturing a music video for Cambia El Paso with Puerto Rican rapper Rauw Alejandro

A supply has instructed Those that although she has a massive residence in Bel Air, she want to reside nearer to Affleck’s Pacific Palisades bachelor pad price $20M.

Ben has to remain in LA to be near the three kids he has with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. Final week, Lopez was seen trying a couple of faculties in Los Angeles for her twins.

The romance has gone into overdrive after the 2 loved getaways to Montana and Miami; they’ve been seeing one another since late April.

Lopez and Affleck met on the set of Gigli and dated from 2002 to 2004, ending their engagement simply weeks earlier than their marriage ceremony.