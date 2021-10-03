Jens Hanning distributes two blank canvases to the Danish Museum
The title of the artwork was a clue to the artist’s intentions – “Take the money and run.”
A Danish museum gave an artist about $83,000 to reproduce a pair of works in cash, reflecting the nature of the work in the modern world.
Instead the artist, Jens Hanning, delivered two blank canvases without any currency scraps in sight, which are featured in the exhibition that opened last week at the Kunstein Museum of Modern Art. Mr Hanning admits he did almost no actual work on the project after receiving a commission from the museum in the northern city of Aalborg, but says he is keeping the cash – in the name of art, of course.
“It’s only a piece of art if I don’t return the money,” Mr Hanning said in an interview. “I believe I have created a nice and relevant piece of artwork that can be hung on the wall.”
The response to the Kunstein Museum has been mixed – at least publicly.
Artistic merits aside, Mr Hanning did not complete his original commission, the museum’s director, Lasse Anderson, said in an interview. He said the artist was given 532,549 Danish kroner to reproduce his two previous works, in which he had drawn stacks of kroner and euro bills to represent the annual wages earned by workers in Austria and Denmark.
Therefore, the museum expects Mr Hanning – whose actual commission payment was set at 10,000 kroner, less than $1,600, plus expenses – to return the money contained in the artifacts after the exhibition closes in January. , said Mr. Anderson. Otherwise, he said, he is ready to take legal action.
But for now, the museum is playing along. Mr Anderson said Mr Hanning’s stunt was in the spirit of the commission to consider how and why people labor for money.
“The work is interesting to me,” said Mr. Anderson. “It’s partly a humorous comment: Why do we work, what’s so satisfying about being good at something?”
The episode, Mr Anderson said, echoed Robin Hood’s story: “Smart Jens Hanning betrays the big museum director – it’s a story that’s also funny.”
But some of his colleagues were not as enthusiastic, according to another artist in the exhibition, John Körner, who was at the museum at the time of Mr. Hanning’s work.
“The curators were clearly disappointed,” he said. “I don’t know what they expected. They actually asked me what I thought, probably because I was the only artist in the museum at the time.”
Mr Hanning’s latest creation has not surprised those familiar with his work.
“He is the ultimate trickster,” said Merte Jankowski, an art historian and former employer and collaborator of Mr. Hanning.
The stunt mirrored some of his past performances, he said, which often took the form of provocation to “upset our perception of what is fair and just in our society, especially when it comes to marginalized communities”.
Ms Jankowski pointed to a particularly political piece from 1995 called “Weapon Production,” in which the artist invited a group of young immigrants to the exhibition space to attend a workshop on street-making weapons.
“It’s a way to create an artwork for a museum, which it’s done many times before, and I think it’s been overlooked,” she said, referring to her latest project. “Try doing a Google search for Jens Hanning and see what he’s done before – how could this be surprising?”
