Jens Hanning distributes two blank canvases to the Danish Museum

The title of the artwork was a clue to the artist’s intentions – “Take the money and run.”

A Danish museum gave an artist about $83,000 to reproduce a pair of works in cash, reflecting the nature of the work in the modern world.

Instead the artist, Jens Hanning, delivered two blank canvases without any currency scraps in sight, which are featured in the exhibition that opened last week at the Kunstein Museum of Modern Art. Mr Hanning admits he did almost no actual work on the project after receiving a commission from the museum in the northern city of Aalborg, but says he is keeping the cash – in the name of art, of course.

“It’s only a piece of art if I don’t return the money,” Mr Hanning said in an interview. “I believe I have created a nice and relevant piece of artwork that can be hung on the wall.”

The response to the Kunstein Museum has been mixed – at least publicly.

Artistic merits aside, Mr Hanning did not complete his original commission, the museum’s director, Lasse Anderson, said in an interview. He said the artist was given 532,549 Danish kroner to reproduce his two previous works, in which he had drawn stacks of kroner and euro bills to represent the annual wages earned by workers in Austria and Denmark.