Jensen Ackles says Jessica Alba was ‘horrible’ to work with on ‘Dark Angel’: ‘I’ve told this to her face’

Jensen Ackles says Jessica Alba was ‘horrible’ to work with on ‘Darkish Angel’: ‘I’ve told this to her face’



Jensen Ackles revealed that he had a “horrible” time working with Jessica Alba on the 2000 collection “Darkish Angel.”

The “Supernatural” actor was introduced in as a collection common on the present for its second season, which ended up being its final. Alba performed a genetically enhanced super-soldier and murderer who escapes her handler and tries to uncover the secrets and techniques of her previous in a near-future, considerably apocalyptic model of America.

Talking to Michael Rosenbaum on his “Inside You” podcast earlier this week, Ackles pulled no punches in describing the adverse expertise he had working with Alba. Nonetheless, he stopped wanting saying she was not a superb particular person or unprofessional.

“Horrible,” Ackles mentioned when requested what it was like to work with her on the present. “I am not kidding. I’ve told this to her face.”

He added: “I like Jess, which I do know form of contradicts what I’ve simply mentioned… She was underneath an immense quantity of strain on that present. She was younger, she was in a relationship with [costar Michael Weatherly], and that was rocky and inflicting some undue stress, I imagine, on set.”

Greater than 20 years later, Ackles says he understands why Alba wasn’t essentially heat to him after they first began working collectively.

“I was the brand new, recent face on the set who wasn’t actually there in season one,” he defined. “I got here in for one episode, however then they wrote me in as a collection common for season two. I was the brand new child on the block, and I bought picked on by the lead.”

The actor went on to make clear that he defended himself, likening their relationship to a bickering brother and sister.

“She had it out for me,” he mentioned.

“It wasn’t that she did not like me. She simply was like, ‘Oh here is the beautiful boy that community introduced in for some extra window dressing, as a result of that is what we’d like.'”

Finally, their fixed bickering, which he described as preventing “hearth with hearth” finally led to a mutual respect between them. Because of this, they quickly developed a friendship. When her boyfriend was away, Alba didn’t like being on the home alone, so she known as Ackles to preserve her firm, which he made certain to observe was “platonic.”

“She would have kicked me within the nuts if I’d tried something,” he joked. “She would, she’s a really robust little vixen.”

When his grandfather died whereas he was working on the present, he mentioned she got here into his trailer and easily held him for an hour to make him really feel higher.

Ackles’ feedback concerning the strain his co-star was underneath echo these she beforehand made to Marie Claire in 2012 when she revealed she felt “objectified” on the present at simply 19 years previous.

“I had a present [Fox’s Dark Angel] that premiered after I was 19,” Alba explains. “And instantly, everybody fashioned a powerful opinion about me due to the way in which I was marketed. I was supposed to be attractive, this robust motion lady. That is what individuals anticipated.”