‘Jeopardy!’ Announces Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik as New Hosts

After the death of “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, the game show decided it wouldn’t take one – but two – people to fill his shoes.

The show announced Wednesday that Mike Richards, a television executive, will become the show’s regular host, and Mayim Bialik, an actress and neuroscientist, will take on the role for special prime-time episodes and spinoffs, which include a new college championship tournament. to air next year on ABC. The move ends months of speculation about the replacement for Trebek, who hosted the show for 36 years when he died of pancreatic cancer.

Bialik, who is known for her roles in the sitcoms “The Big Bang Theory” and “Blossom”, will be the first woman to be a permanent host of “Jeopardy!”

As executive producer of the show, Richards already has one of the main roles on the program and has been involved in strategizing for the show to continue beyond the Trebek era.