The fifth-most winner is “Joypardi!” The champion saw his 23-game streak end on Friday after incorrectly answering the final Japardi question, and subsequently lost the match for just ড 1.

Mattie Roach, a home tutor from Toronto, Canada, won $ 560,983 in her winning streak.

Going into the final round of Friday’s match, Roach was ahead with 19,200 and bet $ 3,001 on the final risk question.

The question asked was “the two mayors who named them for a facility built on the site of an old racetrack owned by Coca-Cola magnet Asha Candler.”

Roach guessed, “Who are Churchill and Downs? Idk.”

The correct answer was, “Who are William Hartsfield and Maynard Jackson?”

Competitor Daniel Maurer, including a marketing manager at Peachtree Corners, Georgia, entered the final round with just $ 11,400 but answered the question correctly and placed a 4,200 bet to win the match, beating Roach by $ 15,600 to $ 15,599.

“It still feels like a dream,” Roach said. “I really came down here maybe hoping to win a match and so I still can’t believe it. You know, it’s weird, obviously I didn’t get to the last match, but I’m still very happy and lucky. It was an experience.”

Roach, 23, is one of five contestants in Game Show history to have won 23 or more games in a row, although he fell far short of the 74-game record set by Ken Jennings in 2004. He is fifth in all-time finances and has won both games in a row, second only to Jennings, James Holzowar, Amy Snyder and Matt Amodio.

“When I think of the skills of these four players, I don’t really think I deserve to be as honest as they are,” Roach said.

“And there’s a significant financial gap between my money and them, but it’s an amazing achievement,” he continued. “Like, I can’t believe it. It’s such a great honor to be talking about people like Ken, James, Matt, Amy. It’s, wow. No words.”

Roach will return to danger in the autumn to compete in the Game Show’s Champions Tournament.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.