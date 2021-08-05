‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to Latest Twist: ‘Who Is Mike Richards?’

The man in charge of the engineering of a “Jeopardy!” successful succession may have found the ideal candidate: himself.

At least, that’s what Variety magazine reports, based on anonymous sources: Mike Richards, the quiz show’s executive producer, is said to be in advanced negotiations to become the permanent host.

Many fans reacted to the report with surprise and disappointment. And, just like on the show, a lot of their answers came in the form of a question. “Enough about the brand everyone will say” Who is Mike Richards? “” Nick Ross, an artist and humor writer, tweeted.

Some even joked that Mr. Richards shot a Dick Cheney, a reference to how Mr. Cheney, charged with checking out George W. Bush’s possible running mates in 2000, got the job himself.