Jeremy Clarkson, 61, passionately kisses girlfriend Lisa Hogan, 48, in the street



They have been relationship since March 2017, two years after he break up from spouse Frances Cain.

And the spark was very a lot nonetheless alive for Jeremy Clarkson and his girlfriend Lisa Hogan as they have been noticed passionately kissing in the street following dinner at Tamarin Indian Restaurant in Mayfair on Wednesday.

The previous High Gear star, 61, was seen locking lips along with his actress love, 48, as he gripped onto a lamp put up for assist throughout their night time out following the photocall for his new Amazon Prime present, Clarkson’s Farm.

The duo couldn’t maintain their arms off one another as they obtained cosy exterior following a meal with Jeremy’s pal Andy Wilman, who’s the government producer for his present The Grand Tour.

Jeremy minimize a sensible determine in a black blazer and denims, whereas his accomplice echoed his look with a navy blazer and flared denims, which she wore with a white shirt.

They have been joined exterior at one level by a bunch of buddies, earlier than Jeremy and Lisa have been ultimately left alone.

The couple appeared very relaxed in one another’s firm as they fortunately chatted away, earlier than getting amorous.

The 2 have been seen leaning shut to at least one one other as Lisa appeared to shut her eyes earlier than smooching her beau.

And the Irish magnificence little question left Jeremy swooning as he was seen clutching onto a put up as he stood.

Cosy: The duo couldn't maintain their arms off one another as they obtained cosy exterior following a meal with Jeremy's pal Andy Wilman, who's the government producer for his present The Grand Tour

After prising themselves aside, the pair climbed right into a automobile earlier than heading house collectively.

Earlier in the night, they posed for photographs as they attended the photocall amid Jeremy’s new present which sees him try to run a 1,000-acre farm in Oxfordshire regardless of figuring out nothing in anyway about farming.

He is helped out my a small workforce and naturally his girlfriend Lisa, who additionally options in the sequence.

The couple have been relationship since 2017, with their relationship coming three years after his break up from spouse of 21 years Francis Cain – with whom he shares three kids Emily, Finlo and Katya.

The previous High Gear host, who divorced second spouse Frances in 2014, made his first crimson carpet look with Lisa in September 2017.

Jeremy and Frances’ marriage had been strained for a while, with the pair having been dwelling aside for 3 years earlier than their official break up in 2014.

Hiya you: The Who Desires To Be A Millionaire host could not eager his eyes off Lisa as he leaned in for a kiss

A tabloid newspaper reported in 2002 that the presenter had been seen passionately kissing tv producer Elaine Bedell in a automobile, and the pair have been photographed cuddling in a doorway.

In April 2011 Clarkson was accused of getting an affair with occasions organiser Phillipa Sage whereas touring Australia, South Africa and Norway along with his High Gear co-presenters Richard Hammond and James Might.

He was alleged to have spent a number of nights with Miss Sage and kissed her on the lips in full view of observers on one event.

Clarkson shrugged off the claims at the time, saying that he and Miss Sage had been merely ‘colleagues playing around’.

Jeremy’s first spouse is Alexandra Corridor, who he married in 1989 earlier than they break up only a 12 months later in 1990.

Elsewhere, Jeremy’s new TV sequence follows an intense and continuously hilarious 12 months in the lifetime of Britain’s impossible farmer and his workforce, as they deal with the worst farming climate in a long time, disobedient animals, unresponsive crops, and an surprising pandemic.

Helped solely by his gang of agricultural associates, Jeremy shortly discovers {that a} fashionable farmer should be conservationist, scientist, shepherd, shopkeeper, midwife, engineer, accountant and tractor driver, usually at the similar time.

On the farm the failures have actual emotional penalties and Jeremy, utterly out of his consolation zone, should lean on others as he strives to develop crops, rear sheep and pull off environmental tasks which are near his coronary heart.

It comes after Jeremy admitted he’s ‘the unfittest’ he is ever been as a result of he has been ‘consuming himself foolish’ throughout lockdown.

Jeremy, who has been helped by an area farmer named Caleb and his girlfriend Lisa instructed The Solar: ‘[Caleb] doesn’t drink actually so I’ve to take up his slack. 12 months, Lisa and I’ve drank ourselves foolish.

‘Once you’re farming one in every of the joys is the solar taking place and leaning on a fence and taking a look at your sheep or your crops or watch the altering of the seasons.

‘So has it made me fitter? No. And the different factor about farming is how automated it’s, you by no means have to truly stroll wherever, you simply drive all over the place it’s implausible. I’m the unfittest I’ve ever been.’

