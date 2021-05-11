Jermaine Jenas reveals his wife Ellie Penfold is pregnant

Jermaine Jenas’ wife Ellie Penfold is pregnant.

The One Present co-host revealed on the programme that his associate – with whom he shares daughters Geneva, eight, and Olivia, 4 in addition to having daughter Sancha, 14, from a earlier relationship – is anticipating a child boy.

Talking on the present, his co-host Alex Jones mentioned: ‘There’s another excellent news, can we share?’, to which he joyously replied: ‘In fact … sure, I’ve a child on the best way. And it is a boy. Very excited in our home.’

Comfortable days: Jermaine Jenas’ wife Ellie Penfold is pregnant (pictured in 2018)

After revealing the glad information, Jermaine teased how the household are feeling – revealing Olivia hasn’t ‘taken it that effectively’ that she is to have a brand new sibling quickly.

The previous footballer defined: ‘The 4 yr outdated hasn’t taken it that effectively to be sincere with you.’

The star, 38, has had some good skilled information of late, after it was confirmed he and Ronan Keating have develop into everlasting co-presenters on ‘The One Present’.

He mentioned: ‘I’ve completely cherished being part of ‘The One Present’.

Signed up: The 38-year-old star has additionally had some good skilled information of late, after it was confirmed he and Ronan Keating have develop into everlasting co-presenters on ‘The One Present’

‘Alex, the staff and the viewers have made me really feel so welcome and we have had plenty of enjoyable already – I am actually trying ahead to becoming a member of as a full-time host alongside Ronan.’

Alex – who has been a everlasting member of the BBC’s ‘The One Present’ staff since 2010 – added: ‘Presenting ‘The One Present’ is such a particular privilege, particularly within the final yr – I’m pleased with the function we have performed in conserving the nation firm via these tough occasions.

‘We’re so fortunate to have a tremendous household of expertise on The One Present and I’ve actually cherished attending to know Jermaine and Ronan on the couch, it is so thrilling that they are going to be my co-hosts all yr spherical.’