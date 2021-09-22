Jerome Powell says the Fed is reviewing its trading rules.

A Fed spokesman said the Fed’s ethics rules were in line with those of most government agencies and in some cases more stringent. But given the Fed’s special role in finance, many have questioned whether it should have stricter requirements.

Fed officials themselves are sophisticated economists and bankers, and their comments can have a huge impact on financial markets. The central bank has also played an increasingly wide role: in the past year, it has protected or assisted the short-term corporate debt market, the long-term corporate debt market, the municipal bond market and money market mutual funds.

This raises the question of what kind of securities its executives should be allowed to own. For example, Mr. Powell invested heavily in index funds and municipal debt last year, based on his own disclosures. His municipal bond holdings were not widely criticized in previous years, but they have received negative attention in recent days since the Fed helped that market for the first time last year.

Mr Powell said he had cleared all of his holdings with the Fed’s ethics officers.

“Municipals were always considered a safe place for a Fed official to invest,” Mr. Powell said, noting that the idea was that the Fed would never buy munitions. He said the Office of Government Ethics had examined his muni holdings and said he had no disputes.

All this poses an enigma to the Fed, which must weigh whether its executives can reasonably invest, given that its actions affect everything from house prices to the broader stock market.

While there are examples of very high-ranking officials in government who blindly put their savings into trusts—in which independent money managers buy and sell securities without communicating with the beneficiary about the details of the transaction—which are usually Office is discouraged. Government morality, which calls them “overly restrictive and usually cumbersome”. Instead, ethicists recommend divestment from individual asset holdings and investing in mutual funds or other broad-based funds.

Many Fed officials, but apparently not all, already do so.

Mr. Eisen, a former ethics consultant, said, “the system is foolish in the leeway it gives.” “The trust system is a recipe for the ultimate scam.”