Jerry Weintraub Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth

What was Jerry Weintraub’s Net Worth?

Jerry Weintraub was an American movie producer and former music government who had a internet value of $325 million on the time of his loss of life in 2015. Jerry Weintraub died on July 6, 2015 on the age of 77.

Jerry Weintraub earned his internet value as the previous CEO of United Artists and thru his varied movie manufacturing ventures and work as a expertise agent. Jerry produced such main movies as “Nashville,” “Diner,” “The Karate Child,” and the remake of “Ocean’s Eleven.” Weintraub additionally produced numerous acclaimed tv movies, specials, and sequence, profitable Emmy Awards for “Behind the Candelabra” and “Years of Residing Dangerously.”

He additionally produced a number of Broadway productions and concert events for such musical stars as Elvis Presley, Led Zeppelin, and Frank Sinatra. Similar to in a fairytale, the child from the Bronx with no faculty diploma finally changed into a silver-haired, flippantly tanned and perennially optimistic man, who based mostly his success story on the phrases:

“If it hasn’t been carried out, that most likely simply means it hasn’t been tried.“

Early Life

Jerry Weintraub was born on September 26, 1937 within the Brooklyn borough of New York Metropolis to Jewish mother and father Rose and Samuel. He was raised within the Bronx, and labored as a waiter and theater usher within the Catskills as a teen. Later, Weintraub labored within the mailroom at MCA Information, the place he additionally served as an assistant to expertise agent Lew Wasserman. Upon leaving, he fashioned his personal administration firm, and within the 60s, co-based the music group the Doodletown Pipers. Weintraub additionally managed such main acts as Paul Anka, Pat Boone, Joey Bishop, Jimmy Buffett, Jackson Browne, and John Denver.

Weintraub bought into live performance promotion in 1970, when he satisfied Elvis Presley and his supervisor Colonel Tom Parker to embark on a nationwide tour. Subsequent, in 1974, he promoted a tour for Frank Sinatra that propelled the crooner out of retirement. Over the rest of the last decade, Weintraub managed or promoted concert events for Neil Diamond, Bob Dylan, the Carpenters, the Seashore Boys, and the Moody Blues, amongst others. He grew to become famend for placing on enormous exhibits, and is usually credited with being the primary individual to prepare such giant area live performance excursions.

Movie Producing

In 1975, Weintraub had his first movie producing credit score on Robert Altman’s musical ensemble dramedy “Nashville.” An enormous hit, the movie earned 4 Academy Award nominations, together with Greatest Image. Following this, Weintraub produced two 1977 movies: the drama “September 30, 1955” and the comedy “Oh, God!,” starring John Denver and George Burns. Within the early 80s, he produced the crime thriller “Cruising,” the romantic comedy “All Evening Lengthy,” and the hangout dramedy “Diner.” Weintraub had one among his biggest successes in 1984, when he produced the smash hit martial arts drama “The Karate Child.” He went on to provide the movie’s three sequels, as properly. In 1987, Weintraub fashioned his personal movie manufacturing firm, Weintraub Leisure Group, and produced the crime comedy “Glad New Yr.” A number of years later, the corporate filed for chapter.

Weintraub’s producing credit within the 90s embrace “Pure Nation,” “The Specialist,” “Vegas Trip,” “The Avengers,” and “Soldier.” He had his subsequent main success in 2001, when he produced Steven Soderbergh’s remake of “Ocean’s Eleven” by means of his new firm JW Productions. Weintraub would later produce the sequels “Ocean’s Twelve” and “Ocean’s 13”; he additionally appeared in all the movies. The final movies he produced have been “Nancy Drew,” the 2010 remake of “The Karate Child,” and “The Legend of Tarzan.”

Tv Producing

Weintraub produced quite a few tv specials, sequence, and made-for-TV films all through his profession. Within the 70s, his credit included such musical specials as “Sinatra – The Fundamental Occasion”; “An Night with John Denver”; “Rocky Mountain Christmas”; “The Carpenters’ Very First TV Particular”; “Neil Diamond: Love on the Greek”; and “John Denver and the Muppets: A Christmas Collectively.” The following decade, Weintraub produced the specials “The Carpenters: Music, Music, Music” and “John Denver: Music and the Mountains,” in addition to the tv movies “Blue Denims,” “John Denver: The Greater We Fly,” and “The Cowboy and the Ballerina.”

After an extended hiatus from tv, Weintraub returned in 2005 to provide the tv particular “L’Chaim: To Life Telethon.” Eight years later, he had one among his most main accomplishments as a producer of the HBO biographical drama movie “Behind the Candelabra,” in regards to the late years of the well-known pianist Liberace. For the manufacturing, Weintraub received an Emmy Award for Excellent Restricted or Anthology Sequence or Film. The very subsequent 12 months, in 2014, he received one other Emmy for producing the worldwide warming documentary sequence “Years of Residing Dangerously.” Weintraub adopted this with producing credit on two HBO sequence: the brief-lived political satire “The Brink” and the dystopian science-fiction drama “Westworld.”

Michael Buckner/Getty Photos

Appearing Profession

Along with making appearances within the three “Ocean’s” movies he produced, Weintraub performed the a part of Sonny Capps within the 1993 authorized thriller “The Agency.” He additionally appeared in “Vegas Trip,” “Full Frontal,” and “Confessions of a Harmful Thoughts.”

Charitable Endeavors

Weintraub was considerably concerned in philanthropy throughout his life. He usually made charitable contributions to such locations because the Los Angeles County Museum of Artwork, the UCLA Faculty of Dentistry, and the Kids’s Museum of Los Angeles. In 2007, Weintraub began doing charitable work to assist finish the genocide in Darfur, and partnered with “Ocean’s Eleven” stars George Clooney, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, and Brad Pitt to discovered the non-revenue group Not On Our Watch.

Private Life and Demise

Weintraub’s first marriage was to Janice Greenberg, with whom he had a son named Michael. After they divorced, he married singer Jane Morgan in 1965; they adopted three daughters, and separated with out divorce within the 80s. Weintraub subsequently lived along with his girlfriend Susan Ekins till his passing.

In July of 2015, Weintraub died from cardiac arrest on the age of 77. He’s buried at Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery in Culver Metropolis, California. Weintraub’s life is commemorated within the 2011 tv documentary movie “His Means,” directed by Douglas McGrath for HBO.

Actual Property

In February 2016 Jerry’s property listed two of his properties for a mixed $41 million. His mansion in Beverly Hills was listed for $25 million and his mansion in Palm Desert was listed for $16 million. Jerry customized constructed the mansion in 2004. His property in the end accepted $6.8 million for the property in April 2019. Here is a video tour:

His property bought the Beverly Hills dwelling in April 2018 for $17.8 million. Here is a video tour of that property: