Entertainment News

Jersey (2021) Hindi Movie Download 480p 720p 1080p Download

18 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Jersey (2021) Hindi Movie Download 480p 720p 1080p Download
Written by admin
Jersey (2021) Hindi Movie Download 480p 720p 1080p Download

Jersey (2021) Hindi Movie Download 480p 720p 1080p Download

Jersey (2021) Hindi Movie Download 480p 720p 1080p Download, Jersey Movie Download, Jersey 2021 Movie Download, Jersey 2021 Dual Audio Hindi English 480p 720p 1080p Download, Download Jersey 2021 Movie Download, Jersey Full Movie free Download, Dual Audio Hindi English 480p In 400MB 720p In 1GB 1080p In 2.6GB Hindi Dubbed Full Movie Gdrive Links. This Is Dual Audio Movie Based On Biography, Drama, Musical. Click On The Download Links Below To Proceed.

Jersey (2021) Movie Download
Jersey (2021) Movie Download

Jersey Movie is a 2021 Indian Hindi-language sports Drama film. The movie release date is 31 December 2021. directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film starring Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, and Pankaj Kapur in the lead cast in this movie.

Jersey (2021) Movie Download 480p 720p 1080p Download

Contents hide
1 Jersey (2021) Movie Download 480p 720p 1080p Download
1.1 Jersey Information
1.2 Jersey Story?
1.3 Top Cast Of Jersey
2 People search the following sites in Google for Free Movie downloads
3 Jersey full Movie Download 9xMovies
4 Jersey full Movie Download Tamilrockers
5 Jersey full Movie Download FilmyWap
6 Jersey full Movie Download FilmyZilla
7 People also search for Jersey Full Movie How To Download in Google:

If you people are more interested in watching Movies, then stay with Filmyzap.Com to watch Bollywood And Hollywood and other types of movies  so that people can enjoy the upcoming new Movies. We will inform about the new Movie and as soon as possible Jersey full movie download.

Valimai Tamil (2022) Movie Download In Hindi 480p 720p 1080p

Jersey Information

  • Release Date: 31 December 2021 (India)
  • Directed by-Gowtam Tinnanuri
  • Writing Credits-Siddharth Singh, Gowtam Tinnanuri, Gowtam Tinnanuri, Garima Wahal
  • Produced by-Allu Aravind, Aman Gill, Rupesh Mali, Aneesh Mohan, Dil Raju, Mayank Tiwari, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi
  • Music by-Sachet Tandon, Parampara Thakur
  • Cinematography by-Anil Mehta
  • Film Editing by-Navin Nooli
  • Casting By-Mukesh Chhabra
  • Production Design by-Shashank Tere
  • Art Direction by-Korgaonkar Tejas
  • Costume Design by-Payal Saluja
  • Production Management-Srishti Bhasin, Navin Kumar Jha, Radhika Joshi, Sarweshwar Karandikar, Ankit Kukreti, Sandesh Rasal, Shadaab Salmani, Amit Salunkhe, Onkar Singh, Rajiv Thakur
  • Art Department-Sayali More
  • Sound Department-Teja Asgk, Vatsal Chevli, Vijay Das, Aftab Khan, Gyana Mishra, M. Lakshmi Naidu, Nihar Ranjan Samal
  • Camera and Electrical Department-B. Durga Kishore Kumar, Hitesh Mulani, Lalit Sahoo, Harmanmeet Singh, Shivam Singh
  • Casting Department-Mukesh Chhabra
  • Costume and Wardrobe Department-Garima Matta
  • Editorial Department-Santosh Kiran Billakurti, A.S. Sujith
  • Music Department-Shailendra Singh Sodhi Shelle
  • Script and Continuity Department-Amod Burande
  • Additional Crew-Robert Miller.
READ Also  Is Pam Jenoff a Law Professor Moonlighting as a Novelist, or Vice Versa? You Decide

Jersey Story?

A cricketer who quits cricket decides to revive his career at the age of 36 for his sons dream and prove his ability.

Jersey (2021) Hindi Movie Download
Jersey (2021) Hindi Movie Download

Top Cast Of Jersey

Actor Role In Jersey Movie
Mrunal Thakur as Vidya Talwar
Shahid Kapoor as Arjun Talwar
Pankaj Kapur Not Known
Palak Singh as Chinki
Rudrashish Majumder as Rudra Juneja
Sanjiv Chopra as Hussain Shaikh
Geetika Mehandru as Jasleen Shergill
Anjum Batra as Amrit
Prince Kohli as Commentator1 and 3(credit only)
Shivam Sharma as Rajinder
Saurabh V Pandey as Ravinder Singh(as Saurabh Pandey)
Kuku Diwan as Clinic Doctor
Karan Mishra as Raunaq Seth

Minnal Murali 2021 Dual Audio Hindi English 480p 720p 1080p Download

The Silent Sea Season 1 Download Hindi 480p 720p 1080p Download

People search the following sites in Google for Free Movie downloads

9kMovies,Khatrimazafull, aFilmywap, iBomma, DVDVilla, FilmyZilla, FilmyWap, Filmymeet, Isaiminiya , WorldFree4u, BollyVerse , MovieVerse, Gomovies, FilmyGod, Divyanet , 123movies, Extramovies, Filmyhit, 7starhd, Teluguwap, Kuttymovies, Gomovies, Pagalworld, Moviesda, Djpunjab, Todaypk, 9xmoviesk, Tamilyogi, 123movies, Isaimini, Movierulz, Tamilrockers.

Jersey full Movie Download 9xMovies

Many people are fond of watching movies. That’s why people start searching in many ways to download movies on the internet. And at the present time there are many such websites on Google, which provide movies to the people for free. That’s why many people search Jersey full Movie Download 9xMovies on the internet to watch movies.

Jersey full Movie Download Tamilrockers

Many people are fond of watching movies. That’s why people start searching in many ways to download movies on the internet. And at the present time there are many such websites on Google, which provide movies to the people for free. That’s why many people search Jersey full Movie Download Tamilrockers on the internet to Movies.

READ Also  Ireland Baldwin defends stepmom Hilaria after she says she's signing off over scandal about heritage

Jersey full Movie Download FilmyWap

Many people are fond of watching movies. That’s why people start searching in many ways to download movies on the internet. And at the present time there are many such websites on Google, which provide movies to the people for free. That’s why many people search Jersey full Movie Download FilmyWap on the internet to Movies.

Jersey full Movie Download FilmyZilla

Many people are fond of watching movies. That’s why people start searching in many ways to download movies on the internet. And at the present time there are many such websites on Google, which provide movies to the people for free. That’s why many people search Jersey full Movie Download FilmyZilla on the internet to Movie.

Through the website Filmyzap.com, you are informed that – only the review of this Movie and series is being given through this post. You cannot download movies through this website. This is not a Movie and series downloading website.

People also search for Jersey Full Movie How To Download in Google:

  • Jersey Full Movie Download Filmyzilla
  • Jersey Hd Movie Download Filmymeet
  • Download Jersey 2021 Movie Free Download 9kmovies
  • Jersey Hindi Dubbed  Download Mp4Moviez
  • Watch Online Jersey Full Movie Tamilmv
  • Jersey Full Movie Free Download Worldfree4u

Disclaimer –

GadgetClock.Com does not aim to promote or condone piracy in any way. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offense under the Copyright Act of 1957, This page aims to inform the general public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts, We further request you not to encourage or engage in piracy in any form, We are repeatedly explaining to you that downloading movies and live streaming from piracy websites can create problems for you That is why we always strongly advise you to stay away from piracy websites, Legal websites like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are the only solutions to always watch movies Jungle Cruise Movie Download in Hindi Telegram Tamilrockers 2021.

#Jersey #Hindi #Movie #Download #480p #720p #1080p #Download

READ Also  RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under drops trailer for the Stan Original series

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment