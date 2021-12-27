Jersey Movie 2021 Dual Audio Archives HD 720p



Jersey 2021 Review Dual Audio (480p,720p,1080p)

Full Name: Jersey

Released Year : 2021

Size: 400MB || 1.2GB || 2.5GB || 4.79GB

Jersey (2021) Movie Dual Audio (Hindi-English) 720p & 480p & 1080p. This is a Hindi Movie and is available in 720p & 480p qualities.

Release Date: 31 December 2021 (India)

Directed by-Gowtam Tinnanuri

Writing Credits-Siddharth Singh, Gowtam Tinnanuri, Gowtam Tinnanuri, Garima Wahal

Produced by-Allu Aravind, Aman Gill, Rupesh Mali, Aneesh Mohan, Dil Raju, Mayank Tiwari, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi

Music by-Sachet Tandon, Parampara Thakur

Cinematography by-Anil Mehta

Film Editing by-Navin Nooli

Casting By-Mukesh Chhabra

Production Design by-Shashank Tere

Art Direction by-Korgaonkar Tejas

Costume Design by-Payal Saluja

Production Management-Srishti Bhasin, Navin Kumar Jha, Radhika Joshi, Sarweshwar Karandikar, Ankit Kukreti, Sandesh Rasal, Shadaab Salmani, Amit Salunkhe, Onkar Singh, Rajiv Thakur

Art Department-Sayali More

Sound Department-Teja Asgk, Vatsal Chevli, Vijay Das, Aftab Khan, Gyana Mishra, M. Lakshmi Naidu, Nihar Ranjan Samal

Camera and Electrical Department-B. Durga Kishore Kumar, Hitesh Mulani, Lalit Sahoo, Harmanmeet Singh, Shivam Singh

Casting Department-Mukesh Chhabra

Costume and Wardrobe Department-Garima Matta

Editorial Department-Santosh Kiran Billakurti, A.S. Sujith

Music Department-Shailendra Singh Sodhi Shelle

Script and Continuity Department-Amod Burande

Additional Crew-Robert Miller.

Today through this post you are going to be well acquainted with Jersey movie and you should also know the story of Jersey movie. Everyone in the world is desperate to know the full story of Jersey. So I want to tell you that you will understand the full story of Jersey movie only after watching the movie. A cricketer who quits cricket decides to revive his career at the age of 36 for his sons dream and prove his ability.

Actor Role In Jersey Movie Mrunal Thakur as Vidya Talwar Shahid Kapoor as Arjun Talwar Pankaj Kapur Not Known Palak Singh as Chinki Rudrashish Majumder as Rudra Juneja Sanjiv Chopra as Hussain Shaikh Geetika Mehandru as Jasleen Shergill Anjum Batra as Amrit Prince Kohli as Commentator1 and 3(credit only) Shivam Sharma as Rajinder Saurabh V Pandey as Ravinder Singh(as Saurabh Pandey) Kuku Diwan as Clinic Doctor Karan Mishra as Raunaq Seth

Jersey (2021) English Dubbed Official Trailer 720p HDRip

Year: 2021

Country- India

Language: Hindi

Quality: 480p, 720p, 1080p

Format: AVI, MKV, MP

