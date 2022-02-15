Jersey occupies Laal Singh Chaddha release date as Aamir Khan’s film postponed again | Shahid Kapoor’s jersey takes Laal Singh Chaddha’s release date

Entertainment

Another remake after Kabir Singh

Another remake after Kabir Singh

This is Shahid Kapoor’s second consecutive remake film after Kabir Singh but fans are looking very excited to see it after watching the trailer of Jersey. Although Shahid Kapoor is constantly being compared to the star Nani of the original film Jersey, but in this comparison also Shahid Kapoor will pass with full marks. It is believed that Shahid Kapoor will have a blast at the box office with the film.

The decision of the fans was clear from the trailer

The decision of the fans was clear from the trailer

Jersey is the story of a cricketer who decides to return to the field at the age of 35 to live up to the expectations of his son and try to live his dream once again. Telugu film Jersey has received the National Award for Best Telugu Film last year. So Shahid Kapoor is under a lot of pressure with Jersey. But after watching the trailer of the film, it is clear from the reaction of the fans that Shahid Kapoor is not going to disappoint anyone.

career best film jersey

career best film jersey

Shahid Kapoor has told in an interview that Jersey is the best film of his career. He also revealed that this film was offered to him before Kabir Singh but at that time Shahid could not take any decision on this film. He thanked the director of the film, Gautam, who kept waiting for Shahid for such a great film and did not go to anyone else with it. Gautam completely fit Shahid Kapoor in the mold for the film.

-->
There will be heavy comparison with Nani

There will be heavy comparison with Nani

With Jersey, it is obvious that Shahid Kapoor will be compared to Telugu superstar Nani. The Telugu version of the film won the National Film Award for Best Telugu Feature Film and Best Editing at the National Film Awards. Shahid Kapoor said that every effort has been made to keep both the films separate. The entire movie in Hindi has been set in Chandigarh. So there is a huge difference between the two films at this stage. If the film looks the same even after making so many changes, we would have made a huge mistake. But it hasn’t happened.

worked with father

worked with father

Shahid Kapoor and his father Pankaj Kapur are in the role of disciple and coach in the film and their scenes in the trailer are being praised a lot. Shahid says that he is fortunate to be working with a great actor like Pankaj Kapur, although Shahid never got nervous because of this. Rather, working with Pankaj Kapur always inspired Shahid to do better. Shahid says that he has worked with Irrfan, Tabu ma’am, KK sir and has always learned something or the other in his career. You should always keep learning, says Shahid. It would be a scary thought for any actor to understand that he knows everything.

First reaction on seeing jersey

First reaction on seeing jersey

Shahid Kapoor tells that after the success of Kabir Singh, he was going to everyone like beggars. Because he could not understand how to move forward in his career. Shahid says – This was the first blockbuster of my career of 15 years and I could not understand in which direction to go now. Somebody was telling me to play a college lover boy, some one was saying action role and some one was telling me to play such an angry character. Two weeks before the release of Kabir Singh, he saw Jersey and cried after watching the film.

-->
Test will start from April 14

Test will start from April 14

Shahid Kapoor believes that it is difficult to do remake films and he realized this after doing Kabir Singh and Jersey. He told that in remake films, there is a lot of pressure on you to present the same character in a very fresh way. That’s why playing lead characters in remake films is sometimes more difficult than playing original characters. Now it remains to be seen how Shahid Kapoor performs at the box office with the release of Jersey on 14th April.

