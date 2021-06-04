Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Paul ‘DJ Pauly D’ DelVecchio takes a knee to offer ring to Nikki Hall

Jersey Shore: Family Trip: Paul ‘DJ Pauly D’ DelVecchio takes a knee to offer ring to Nikki Hall



Paul ‘DJ Pauly D’ DelVecchio dropped to a knee and requested his girlfriend Nikki Hall to settle for a ring on Thursday through the midseason premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Trip.

The season 4 episode titled ‘UMMMM…HELLO, 2021’ concluded with Pauly D, 40, going all out to have fun his one-year anniversary with Nikki, 29.

‘She deserves a good anniversary and I am prepared for this subsequent stage,’ Pauly mentioned in a confessional.

He organized a golf placing session for them telling Nikki, ‘Child, you make my coronary heart go putt putt’.

They drank champagne collectively as Pauly mentioned the coronavirus pandemic introduced them nearer collectively.

‘You’re my finest good friend. You may have my coronary heart. And I’ve an essential query to ask you,’ as Pauly provided Nikki a toast at their Las Vegas residence.

‘Will you…,’ Pauly mentioned as he took a knee and produced a ring field from his again pocket. ‘Settle for this ring?’

‘Oh, my God. Are you severe,’ Nikki mentioned because the episode ended.

The midseason premiere additionally confirmed pressure within the marriage between newly married Angelina Pivarnick, 34, and her husband Chris Larangeira, 42.

Angelina hosted Deena Cortese, 34, and Jennifer ‘JWoww’ Farley, 35, at her residence the place the ladies struggled to pronounce ‘charcuterie’.

Deena requested Angelina about her intercourse life and she or he described it as ‘canine s***’.

Angelina revealed that they did not have intercourse through the group get-together in Las Vegas and neither one among them desires to have intercourse after they battle.

‘Chris and I went by spurts, however our intercourse life is non-existent at this level. And actually, I do not know if we will like get the spark again in our relationship, and that is not a good factor,’ Angelina mentioned in a confessional.

She admitted to Deena and JWoww that she’s not the right spouse and does belittle Chris typically, however she additionally claimed that Chris by no means admits that he is improper.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 35, was having fun with a blossoming romance with new girlfriend Saffire from Staten Island.

He joined Vinny Guadagnino, 33, who was home looking in Los Angeles.

Michael ‘The State of affairs’ Sorrentino, 38, and his pregnant spouse Lauren organized a pizza occasion through Zoom to get everybody collectively as divorce rumors swirled round Angelina and Chris.

The group was stunned when Angelina and Chris confirmed up as a couple within the Zoom name.

‘So you are not divorced,’ quipped Vinny.

Chris famous that he was sporting his marriage ceremony ring and admitted that he wished to take away a tatto related to Angelina.

‘He is moved out like six occasions,’ Angelina revealed as Chris admitted to sleeping at his mom’s home a ‘couple occasions’.

‘This child would not even understand how to change a rattling mild bulb. He would not even understand how to prepare dinner an egg,’ Angelina complained.

Saffire popped up within the background of Ronnie’s feed and was launched to the group for the primary time.

‘She appears good, Ronnie. And he or she makes you blush,’ Pauly D mentioned.

Jersey Shore: Family Trip will return subsequent week on MTV.

