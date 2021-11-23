Jersey Trailer Review: Shahid Kapoor wins with cricketer glimpse, fans declare it a massive hit

impressed as a father Some fans felt that Shahid Kapoor impresses as a father who is working hard to live up to his son’s expectations. At the same time, another fan wrote – If you want to do a remake, then you should do it in the right way like Shahid Kapoor. Not like Ranveer Singh who completely overacted in Simmba. comparison with nanny At the same time, this film is not affecting some people already. Audiences who have watched the Telugu film feel that when the entire film same to same has been copied, why would many watch it again. A viewer believes that after Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is so immersed in this role that this time he has gone after cricket instead of Preeti, in the same way. Once again this is a remake. However, it would not be right to judge it so soon. But Mrunal Thakur is impressing the audience a lot. Shahid Kapoor wakes up after falling Praising Shahid Kapoor, a viewer wrote – Whenever you fall, you get back up like Phoenix. You are looking fabulous in this film and once again you have tried to portray the emotions in the right way. In the trailer of Jersey, both you and Mrunal Thakur are doing their best in their work and are going straight into the hearts.

(The Phoenix is ​​a magical creature that is born again after being completely ashes.) READ Also Siddharth Shukla talks about early death: When Siddharth Shukla and Shahnaz Gill were talking about death and dying Watch the video: Video: --> -->

blockbuster at box office

The audience has already given the film the status of a box office hit. He believes that the film will be a huge hit at the box office and Shahid Kapoor will once again set the screen on fire. Viewers also say that when Shahid Kapoor was doing Kabir Singh, everyone felt that he would not be able to compete with Vijay Deverekonda’s Arjun Reddy. But Shahid Kapoor shut everyone’s mouth with his acting. Now the same will happen with Jersey. It is worth noting that people are comparing Shahid Kapoor with the Telugu hero Nani of Jersey.

Father and son special chemistry

Commenting on the chemistry of Shahid Kapoor and his father Pankaj Kapur, the audience wrote – This film makes a successful attempt to bring these two stars together on screen. They needed to be cast in similar dramatic characters. Fans are excited to see a glimpse of how beautifully their deep relationship between coach and disciple will be showcased.

Fans wish

Shahid Kapoor is one of the best actors in the industry and after watching the Jersey trailer, this thing can be confirmed once again. Shahid Kapoor proves that whatever character is given to him, he will make it immortal. Jersey movie will be a super duper blockbuster once again. Fans are wishing Shahid Kapoor the best for the film from now on.

last film of the year jersey

A viewer is still unable to get out of this scene of the Jersey trailer. Whenever this scene is seen, it affects the scene. You can also watch the Jersey trailer here.