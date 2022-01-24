Jesper Bratt Scores Twice, But Devils Fall To Kings – Gadget Clock



NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Carl Grundstrom scored the tiebreaking purpose halfway by the third interval and Cal Petersen made 23 saves to raise the Los Angeles Kings to a 3-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday night time.

Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson additionally scored for the Kings, who snapped a three-game shedding streak to begin a six-game journey.

Jesper Bratt scored twice for the Devils and Damon Severson had two assists. Jon Gillies, coming off his first win since 2018 the earlier night time, had 34 saves.

“Their vitality simply gave the impression to be somewhat higher than ours.” Hear from Lindy Ruff following a 3-2 loss to the Kings tonight. pic.twitter.com/3fkEpj7gqk — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 24, 2022

Gillies, a 28-year-old journeyman acquired from St. Louis final month, has performed for 5 groups this season, together with two within the AHL and one within the ECHL.

Gundstrom’s sixth purpose of the season got here at 11:05 of the third with an help to veteran ahead Dustin Brown, who’s in his 18th season with the Kings.

“It was a tricky recreation. The important thing was to discover a strategy to win,” Grundstrom mentioned. ”That’s been a battle the final couple of video games. It’s big to begin with a win on an extended street journey like this.”

Bratt opened the scoring 2:37 into the sport, beating Petersen on a breakaway.

Iafallo tied it at 5:47 when he rifled the puck previous Gillies for his twelfth purpose.

Bratt then scored on the ability play, his team-leading thirteenth purpose of the season, with 2:26 remaining within the interval to place New Jersey forward 2-1.

The 23-year-old Bratt, a sixth-round choose by the Devils in 2016, leads the staff with a career-best 36 factors. It was the fourth straight recreation the Devils notched a power-play purpose.

“They performed a sensible recreation, they’re staff, they play powerful,” Bratt mentioned. ”I felt like we had push and we had some good possibilities however wasn’t actually on the proportion we would have liked to.”

Arvidsson tied it once more with 4:01 left within the second for his tenth of the season, earlier than Grundstrom scored the winner within the closing interval during which the Kings outshot the Devils 17-10.

Bratt spoke extremely of Gillies, who was enjoying his second recreation in two nights. Gillies is the sixth goaltender to begin a recreation this season for the Devils.

“It’s powerful to come back in and play again to again and he’s been doing a terrific job for us,″ Bratt mentioned. ”He had recreation and he had some good saves yesterday, too.”

The Kings will go to the Rangers on Monday and the Islanders on Thursday earlier than persevering with their lengthy journey in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Detroit earlier than the All-Star break.

Kings coach Todd McLellan mentioned it was key for his squad to start with a victory, particularly coming off his staff’s shedding streak because the playoff races tightens.

“It doesn’t make the job any simpler however no less than you’ve one within the financial institution and extra importantly, we received to look again on the three losses we got here in with, notably how we misplaced them and the errors we’re making,” he mentioned. ”We corrected numerous these tonight. In order that was first step.”

NOTES: Kings D Drew Doughty performed his 998th profession recreation. … The Kings gained the earlier assembly this season, 3-2 in extra time in Los Angeles on Nov. 5. … The Devils final hosted the Kings on Feb. 8, 2020, a 3-0 New Jersey win. … The Devils scratched D Mason Geertsen and F Jesper Boqvist and F Marian Studenic. … The Kings scratched F Rasmus Kupari and D Austin Strand. … The Devils are 4-10-2 in opposition to the Western Convention and are 1-4-2 in second video games of again to backs.

UP NEXT

Devils: Host Dallas on Tuesday night time.

Kings: On the New York Rangers on Monday night time.

